Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge becomes the longest-running Raid race in the game's history 

The new Salvation's Edge Raid makes history as the Destiny 2 The Final Shape just keeps on giving following its near-perfect campaign. At the time of writing this article, the new Raid from the expansion has run for approximately 19 hours for the World's First race, far surpassing the mighty record of Last Wish from 2018, which was 18 hours and 48 minutes.

The contest mode started on June 7, at 10 am PT, and went on until the server time almost reached 5 am PT the next day. Many players did hit a wall fighting The Witness boss in the fifth encounter. But, it seems that the fourth encounter in the Raid became a haunting nightmare for most, stopping players in their tracks for eight hours on average.

So far, Destiny 2's Salvation's Edge seems to have five encounters in total, excluding the two major jumping puzzles after the Herald boss, and the fourth encounter. However, the story of how this Raid created history is quite interesting.

The first three encounters followed a similar mechanic pattern, where each player was looking at glowing plates, switching buffs between plates, collecting shards, shooting pillars, and similar mechanics. Thus, till the third encounter, it was easy to brute-force the enemies.

The fourth encounter, however, turned the game on its head. The first team to reach the encounter, Clan Elysium, struggled for multiple hours. This helped trailing teams to catch up, putting everyone on the same playing field in just a matter of two hours.

Once the World's First title was handed to clan Parabellum, it was recorded that the Salvation's Edge was sitting with the longest-running World's First race, at 19 hours. This beats the previous long-running Last Wish Raid from 2018, which ran for 18 hours and 48 minutes, completed by Clan Redeem.

Here is a list of all the long-running Raids in Destiny's history:

Destiny 1 Vault of Glass: 14 hours

14 hours Destiny 1 Crota’s End: 6 hours

6 hours Destiny 1 King’s Fall: 7 hours

7 hours Wrath of the Machine: 2 hours

2 hours Leviathan: 5 hours 34 minutes

5 hours 34 minutes Eater of Worlds: 1 hour 37 minutes

1 hour 37 minutes Spire of Stars: 6 hours 35 minutes

6 hours 35 minutes Last Wish: 18 hours 49 minutes

18 hours 49 minutes Scourge Of The Past: 1 hour 47 minutes

1 hour 47 minutes Crown Of Sorrow: 4 hours 30 minutes

4 hours 30 minutes Garden of Salvation: 6 hours 14 minutes

6 hours 14 minutes Deep Stone Crypt: 5 hours 29 minutes

5 hours 29 minutes Vow of the Disciple: 7 hours 14 minutes

7 hours 14 minutes Root of Nightmares: 2 hours 25 minutes

