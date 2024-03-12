Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters collaboration announced

Bungie recently announced their upcoming Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters crossover amid the ongoing Guardian Games annual event. The confirmation came from the game's various social media pages and channels, where the company posted three items possibly linked to the upcoming crossover. Any other details aside from these items remain unknown for now.

The crossover is going live in Destiny 2 on the March 19, 2024, weekly reset, which is also set to be the final week of Guardian Games 2024. The three items in question are all cosmetics, including a Ship, a Sparrow, and a Ghost Shell.

Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters collaboration details officially revealed

The idea of having Ghostbusters in the world of Destiny 2 will always sound far-fetched for a lot of people. However, for fans of both franchises, it is a dream come true.

Since the video game doesn't have many going for it at the moment, Bungie took it into its own hands and decided to present different Ghostbuster-themed items in its own game.

Bungie made the following post regarding the official announcement of the collaboration, featuring three cosmetic items.

Expand Tweet

While no confirmation was made on whether these items will be available for free or with a price tag, players are recommended to proceed assuming the latter. As shown in the official post, three items have already been confirmed as a part of the collaboration. However, additional items, such as themed armor sets or emblems, have yet to be officially announced.

The post by Bungie was made with the following statement:

"There's something strange in our neighborhood... Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters."

Here is a list of regions and the release times for the Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters collaboration:

United States: 9 am PT (March 19)

9 am PT (March 19) India: 10:30 pm IST (March 19)

10:30 pm IST (March 19) China: 1 am local time (March 20)

1 am local time (March 20) UK: 5 pm BST (March 19)

5 pm BST (March 19) Australia: 4 a.m. local time (March 20)

4 a.m. local time (March 20) Brazil: 2 p.m. local time (March 19)

Here is a list of past Destiny 2 collaborations with other video game titles/movies:

Fortnite

Assassin's Creed

God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Witcher

Halo (30th Anniversary expansion)

Mass Effect

Most of these collaborations have mostly brought in cosmetic items, except for a few Halo-themed weapons in the 30th Anniversary expansion.