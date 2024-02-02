Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration announced by Bungie 

Bungie has announced a Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration ahead of the second weekly reset of February. Since the current season is going through a drought period, players will have something to look forward to besides the usual weekly checklists. The developer confirmed the collaboration on January 30, 2024, with further details revealed in its latest TWID (This Week in Destiny).

Destiny 2 collaborations are usually tied to ornaments, Sparrows, and Ghost Shells rather than full-fledged mission types or character arrivals. It will be no different this time, as players can expect different armor sets from the Mass Effect Universe for all three classes, alongside free Ships, Sparrows, and Shell.

All the details about the Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration in February

Destiny 2's collaboration with the Normandy crew of Mass Effect has been a long time coming, as both the heavyweight titles share an equally passionate fanbase of storytelling, character designs, and sci-fi.

The Mass Effect's influence on the Destiny 2 universe will be through three different armor pieces tied to the core members of the Normandy Crew, including Commander Shepard, Liara T'Soni, and Garrus Vakarian.

The release date for these armor sets has been confirmed to be February 13, 2024, which is the second weekly reset of the month and the 12th reset of the season.

Based on the reactions of the community, most players are overjoyed with the announcement of the Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration. This is also why they don't mind the price tag on the armor pieces.

However, anyone looking to spend their Bright Dust on these sets should wait for a few weeks until Bungie eventually brings them to the F2P shop. Additionally, the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow will be free to acquire via the Alliance Requisition Bundle on February 13, 2024.

According to the official artwork revealed for the Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration, it seems that the following classes will get their respective themed armor sets:

Titan: Commander Shepard

Commander Shepard Warlock: Liara T'Soni

Liara T'Soni Hunter: Garrus Vakarian

Bungie will reveal additional details as February 13, 2024, draws closer.