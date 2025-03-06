Diablo 4 somehow recreates Goblin bug from Diablo 3

As reported by Redditor Dense_Hornet2790, the Goblins freezing bug from Diablo 3 has returned to Diablo 4, right after the March of the Goblins event was launched. So far, multiple Redditors have complained about them facing similar issues, specifically those using ice and freezing builds. This bug causes the treasure or loot goblins to bug out and not leave loot behind or split into two or more goblins, as they are supposed to.

Ad

Bugs like these are everywhere in ARPGs, but getting one right after an event is dropped does not bode well with the community.

The Goblin freezing bug has returned to Diablo 4

Redditors have complained about them facing similar issues (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The bug first appeared in Diablo 3, where on killing Frozen Treasure Goblins, they would just disappear and not leave any loot behind.

Ad

Trending

Apparently, the Gelatinous Syrus goblin in Diablo 4 has the bug. Once frozen, they die and don't split up into multiple goblins as they are supposed to. Moreover, this causes them to not drop any loot.

This is a major problem for players using ice builds. So it's suggested to use builds that deal other elemental damages or physical damage type builds. Non-elemental attacks are also an option to kill them, since they are not that difficult to kill.

Ad

Changing builds mid-game is definitely a hassle; no matter how easy it is to respec in Diablo 4, it's still a waste of resources. For lots of loot and uniques, character re-spec is also an option.

Blizzard usually patches things out fairly quickly, so fans hope it will be the same with this bug as well.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback