Diablo 4: Is the Paragon 300 grind worth it?

After spending hours playing Diablo 4, the general consensus is that this title is quite simple compared to other games of this genre. But this doesn't mean it lacks in complex mechanics. One such mechanic is the Paragon System, which allows you to further modify your skills and passives and have a far better experience in the game.

With a complex and deep lore to back it up, Diablo 4 can easily be considered one of the most lore-heavy ARPGs as of now.

What is the Paragon 300 Grind in Diablo 4?

A full 327-point Paragon Board along with Glyphs (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the most important things you need to do in Diablo 4 is get stronger as fast as possible till you reach level 60 (i.e. the Vessel of Hatred expansion). Past that level, you won't be able to gain any more experience points. However, you will be able to earn paragon points instead. You gain one point after progressing 25% of a level, till you have a total of 300 points. Moreover, you will get 27 more paragon points if you have received all Renown points in Diablo 4.

You can spend these points to open up nodes and choose which passive to specialize in. These are all done on the paragon boards, structured in a grid format with Normal, Magic, Rare, and Legendary Nodes. Every board has one Legendary Node, one Glyph socket that can be socketed with a Glyph of your choice, and Gate Nodes at the edges of the boards.

Is the Paragon Grind worth it in Diablo 4?

Surprisingly, the popular opinion right now is that the Paragon Grind is not worth it. However, while both casual and hardcore players have issues with the paragon grind, social media makes it evident that hardcore players love grinding for paragon points and the work it takes to get the final points.

Note that the Paragon 300 grind is a lengthy and significant investment of both time and effort and often ends with repetitive farming, which might become boring.

Key reasons for doing the Paragon Grind

Paragon Points add up to the strength of your character in Diablo 4 (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Paragon Grind is definitely not for everyone, and it isn't a must-do either. It's designed for you to go the extra mile and get some cool specialization for the skills and a lot of extra stats, which comes in handy when playing in Tormented difficulty in Diablo 4.

There are a few reasons for you to go for the Paragon 300 grind:

1) Destroy tormented bosses with ease

At some point, you will encounter the most difficult version of bosses in Diablo 4, in the Tormented difficulty. Beating them is not an easy task, as some of them can easily kill you with a single hit.

The best way to counter that is to get stronger and faster, hitting them before they can hit you. Classes like the Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorcerer are inherently squishy and need extra health and defense, which can be gained from the Paragon Boards.

2) Hardcore players

Players who love pushing their characters to the highest possible limit and gaining bragging rights for reaching specific milestones will absolutely need to go through the Paragon 300 grind.

3) Hunting for Achievements

A lot of players take extreme care to get all the achievements accessible through the game. Such achievement hunters will obtain a sense of fulfillment at the end of this grind.

Reasons for not doing the Paragon 300 Grind

Most Diablo 4 players would agree that the Paragon 300 Grind is boring and a hassle that is quite unnecessary to do. And I would agree, even if it's to a certain point.

If you are just looking to have a fun time destroying the enemies of the Sanctuary and learning the story of Diablo 4, you don't need to bother yourself with the Paragon Grind.

At level 60 (which is the level cap of the Vessel of Hatred expansion), you will be strong enough to comfortably beat the game and its bosses at Tormented difficulty. But it all depends on how well-optimized your build is to handle difficult situations.

Here are a few reasons not to do the Paragon Grind in Diablo 4:

The Pit of the Artificer in Diablo 4 (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Not enough power to gain

Around levels 200 to 250, the power scaling using paragon points becomes insignificant and makes no difference at all. This makes the grind for level 300 Paragon an unnecessary ordeal.

2) A massive commitment

The grind is long and slow once you reach beyond level 200 Paragon points. It takes hours and hours to get even a single point, making it a massive commitment of your time to get the grind going. Most casual players would rather shift to a different game than grind for extra passive skill.

3) The trap of repetitive gameplay

As seen in many games over the years, repetitive gameplay is an issue that Diablo 4 faces in abundance. Adding more content can keep a game interesting, but it can easily make gameplay tedious as well.

This is definitely the case with the Paragon 300 grind, as the most effective method of gaining Paragon XP is by farming the Pit, which is a very repetitive venture.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, it's up to you to decide what you want out of your Diablo 4 experience. If you want to enjoy the game as simply as an ARPG, you can do it just fine without the Paragon Grind.

However, to get the whole experience and reach the limit of your build, completing the Paragon 300 Grind in Diablo 4 is a must.

