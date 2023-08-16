Joe Blackburn's emergency Destiny 2 update summary: Everything mentioned for the future

Following the overwhelmingly negative feedback received for Destiny 2 State of the Game 2023, game director Joe Blackburn recently uploaded a surprise video to update the community. After months of low communication between the developers and the community, a follow-up explanation was something everyone was hoping to get, no matter how small or big.

Thankfully, the community seems to be quite content with the video posted by Joe Blackburn. It includes updates on PvP, plans for The Final Shape and beyond, the future of communications, Eververse armor being made ritual after an outcry, and more.

The following article will help readers understand the announcements and video better by summarizing the significant points mentioned by the game director.

Every significant announcement from Joe Blackburn's video regarding Destiny 2's future

Destiny 2 game director seems to have taken a full-on approach to facing the community head-on. In his latest video, he admits the underwhelming State of the Game being his fault and no one else's, while promising a lot of new stuff in terms of communication and content. Hence, the recent style of direct communication was met with a lot of positive feedback from the community.

The following is a list of things that will help readers catch up with the announcements from Joe Blackburn:

Confirmation of things that will be showcased with The Final Shape program on August 22. The entire program will be tied only to the expansion's story, locations, and themes.

A Strange Coin rework to Xur in The Final Shape. Possibly tied to the Treasure Hoard and Dares of Eternity Xur, instead of weekly vendor.

HUD and UI rework for The Final Shape or beyond, allowing players to look more active buffs and debuffs.

Free map pack announced for PvP, which will be free for everyone.

Additional Iron Banner game modes and labs have been confirmed to enter regular rotation.

Rift game mode will be leaving the competitive pool, replaced by more modes in the future.

Season 22 Eververse armor will be added as ritual armor.

Joe Blackburn confirms streaming Season 22 content and taking feedback from the community live.

Competitive rank points will have a more balanced distribution between winning and losing.

A focused team meant solely for PvP to improve game modes and objectives based on feedback.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase is all set to release on August 22, 2023, with Season 22 following on the same date.