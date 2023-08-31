No Man's Sky 4.43 official patch notes revealed: Dream Arial functioning fixed, Multitools changing color addressed, and more

Hello Games has always been prompt in releasing patches after major No Man's Sky content updates to address any bugs or errors that plague players. This title recently saw the release of Echoes, which introduced a new race in the Autophages, epic space combat involving freighter battles, and the Multi-Tool salvage hunter. Closely following August 29's patch, the developers launched patch 4.43 earlier today to address certain bugs and issues.

Read on to learn more about No Man's Sky 4.43 update, which is now live across all platforms.

No Man's Sky 4.43 update official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for the latest No Man's Sky hotfix are as follows:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the Dream Arial from functioning correctly.

Removed a pink cube attached to some dropship variants.

Fixed a VR camera issue with Autophage customizations.

Fixed an issue which could result in multitools changing color.

Fixed an issue that caused the Sentinel Interceptor generated at each crash site to have changed appearance.

Fixed a crash when salvaging certain Multitools.

Fixed a Vulkan crash on PC.

Accompanying the patch notes, the blog post stated:

"We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of issues. These fixes are included in patch 4.43, which is now live on Steam and will be coming to other platforms as soon as possible."

Upon facing any errors or bugs during their time in-game, players can choose to let the developers know by submitting their feedback as a bug report on this page.

The developers at Hello Games are keenly keeping an eye out for such feedback and will surely address raised issues in future patches.

Expand Tweet

This ensures that players have a positive experience in-game, especially after the launch of major content updates like the Echoes update. This also showcases the commitment No Man's Sky's developers have toward fixing such issues, reflecting how they have grown and evolved the game ever since its launch.