No Man's Sky teases Echoes with 7-year anniversary celebration clip

No Man's Sky has completed seven years of its existence, with the space-faring title having first come out back in 2016. To commemorate the occasion, Sean Murray (founder of Hello Games) shared a montage on X (previously Twitter) featuring various short clips of the major updates that the game has received over the years. The video concluded with a brief teaser of the next big content that is due to arrive.

No Man's Sky was initially available on PlayStation 4 and Windows in August 2016. It was then released for Xbox One in July 2018, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020, Nintendo Switch in October 2022, and finally for macOS in June 2023.

The game's disastrous debut and the subsequent comeback are an iconic part of video game history. Hello Games has continued to push one delightful content update after the other, free-of-cost, awing fans repeatedly.

It is, therefore, no surprise that they are gearing up to launch something new, especially with the game celebrating its 7th anniversary.

No Man's Sky's next major update Echoes teased

The next major No Man's Sky update is called Echoes. The announcement was made as part of the 7th Anniversary commemoration. The 7th Anniversary celebration video was shared on both X and YouTube by the developers. The caption on the latter stated:

"We can't quite believe that seven years have passed since launch. What a crazy journey! Our journey continues with ECHOES - coming soon!"

The celebration video runs up to 1 minute and 56 seconds. Right around the 1:36 mark, the screen goes dark with the phrase "Our journey continues" appearing in white. It is followed by a loud, ominous sound and the word "Echoes."

The entire content timeline for the game is as follows:

Foundations

Pathfinder

Atlas Rises

Next

Abyss

Visions

Beyond

Synthesis

Living Ship

Exo Mech

Desolation

Origins

Next Gen

Companions

Expeditions

Prisms

Frontiers

Sentinel

Outlaws

Endurance

Waypoint

Fractal

Interceptor

Echoes (upcoming)

No further information has been revealed regarding Echoes as of this writing. Given the usual trend with Sean Murray and Hello Games, it is unlikely players will hear anything more about the update until after it is released. At most, they may see Murray post smileys, hinting about the content.