No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.57 revealed

Another hotfix has arrived with No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.57 coming live recently. This collection of bug fixes addresses issues such as the Titan expedition's Hazard Pay milestone, ships losing their custom names from an expedition, a dip in frame rate while using alien language, and more.

Check out the entire No Man's Sky 5.57 patch notes below.

No Man's Sky Patch Notes 5.57: Full changelog

The full set of patch notes for No Man's Sky Update 5.57 is:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with the Hazard Pay milestone in the Titan expedition that could cause notification messages to flicker.

Fixed an issue that prevented an underwater crashed freighter from spawning at the second rendezvous point in the Titan expedition.

Implemented a recovery for players who have lost their hyperdrive in the Titan expedition.

Fixed a number of issues that could prevent Exocraft scanners from locating buildings.

Fixed an issue that could cause Specialist Polo to repeat some dialogue in the In Stellar Multitudes mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented the In Stellar Multitudes mission from detecting nearby dissonant planets while aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the In Stellar Multitudes mission from restoring the first purple star system.

Fixed an issue that caused ships to lose their custom name when brought back from an expedition.

Fixed an issue that caused Multi-Tools to lose their custom name when brought back from an expedition.

Fixed a UI issue that could cause inconsistencies in the hold-to-confirm time for popups if the popup button overlapped a button beneath the popup.

Fixed an issue that could cause a mismatch between the color of a dialogue box title and the race of the speaker.

Fixed an issue that could cause a significant dip in framerate when practicing alien language.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Surge Battery recipe from being learned in Abandoned Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to hang when changing graphics options in PCVR.

