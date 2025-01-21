Unannounced Horizon MMO project from NCSoft allegedly cancelled

The rumored Horizon MMO game suggested to be in development at Korean studio NCSoft has reportedly been axed. This comes from ResetEra, where users encountered a news report by a Korean website, MTN, whose sources suggest the project is no longer being worked on. This is seemingly in light of several game cancellations at the studio, with management terming them "financially unfeasible."

The title was reportedly in the works for PC and mobile, presumably as a spin-off. Here are the full details about this new revelation concerning the project.

NCSoft's Horizon MMO allegedly cancelled, could be succeeded by Gureilla's own multiplayer project

Following the success of the Horizon games, Sony has semeingly invested into expanding the IP further (Image via PlayStation Publishing)

After translating, here's what MTN had to say about the Horizon MMO from NCSoft:

"It is understood that some of NCsoft's new games and live games have received a notice of decision to stop development or service as a result of a feasibility review. Games under CBO Lee Seong-gu, including "Pantera," "H," and "J," are reportedly included in the list, raising questions about whether development of "Pantera," also known as "Raise Lineage M," will actually be halted."

It should be noted that the Horizon MMO title is presumably Project "H" here and was supposed to be utilizing Unreal Engine 5. The report continues:

"According to an interview with MTN on the 13th, members of the undisclosed new product development team, including 'Pantera,' 'H,' and 'J' under the CBO of NC Lee Sung-koo, were notified to stop development. Of these, 'H' and 'J' have already disappeared from the company's organizational chart."

"The decision to stop development of 'Pantera,' 'H,' and 'J' was made at the end of last year, and at the beginning of the year, the development team members were reportedly notified to prepare for internal transfers. In the case of 'H', it is reported that the team will be transferred to Lineage's IP headquarters after the development office is disbanded."

It seems like the developer is going through a tumultuous time, which could be why these projects, including the Horizon MMO, were canned. This seems to be yet another in the cancellation of Sony live service entries, including Concord, and even a God of War title.

On the flip side, some other live service games still seem to be on track, including an official Horizon multiplayer game from Guerilla Games that was confirmed in 2022. As such, with the existence of this project, it would make sense why NCSoft's rendition was not reported to be arriving on PS5.

Read More: Tencent subsidiary announces Light of Motiram, new Horizon-like "Mechanimal" multiplayer survival-craft

