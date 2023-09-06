"Very good step in the right direction": Destiny 2 community praises Bungie for Crota's End contest mode 

The contest mode in Destiny 2 Crota's End is definitely one of the toughest competitions anyone has faced. After the negative feedback regarding Root of Nightmares and its difficulty, Bungie seems to have taken the easiest Raid from Destiny 1 and made it the hardest contest modifier activity in recent Destiny 2 history.

Typically, the community is all in for it, with day-one clearances varying a lot from Root of Nightmares. Popular team Clan Elysium won their fourth belt in the World's First race, making them the first-ever clan to achieve such greatness.

Saltagreppo, one of the raiders in Clan Elysium, stated the following regarding the contest mode:

"Very good step in the right direction."

Although the difficulty spike was noticeable for everyone, it was a welcome change.

Destiny 2 players praise Bungie for its work in the new Crota's End contest mode

Destiny 2's Crota's End is going to be many players' destination for pinnacle gear pieces until Bungie releases another Raid next year. However, things aren't really easy if all six players do not chip in. The company has made every encounter doable with multiple people, as the entirety of Root of Nightmares can be completed solo.

In response to the difficulty spike, multiple content creators came forward and appreciated Bungie for the changes added to the eight-year-old Raid. Every encounter has a modified mechanic, with a new Chalice of Light buff, alongside a whole different boss fight with Ir Yut, the Deathsinger.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Most players are also hoping for The Final Shape Raid to be just as difficult if not more, as it will mark the conclusion to the Light vs. Darkness saga. One of the raiders from the World's First team, Elysium, stated the following as a review of the Crota's End contest:

"Combat difficulty was better than usual, and Crota and the Gatekeepers were pretty threatening (being hard to sword 1vs1 them was sick), but surviving to normal adds at least on broken classes like Bonk Titan was still pretty easy. As always, not a Raid but a sandbox issue."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to reports, approximately 20,000 unique accounts have cleared the Crota's End Raid in contest modifiers, significantly lower than Root of Nightmares' 288,000 completions.

While the current version of the Raid has been toned down to standard difficulty, a Master version of Crota's End will go live sometime in the future with additional challenges.