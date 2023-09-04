Destiny 2 Crota's End loot table for all encounters

The contest mode for Crota's End is officially over in Destiny 2, with most of the loot table being revealed to the community. With Clan Elysium winning the World's First race for the fourth time, it is safe to assume that the new challenges and mechanics in this eight-year-old reprised Raid surprised everyone. However, each weapon and armor piece more than makes up for the difficulty each fireteam will have to go through.

The following article will list every gear available in the loot pool of Crota's End across four major encounters. It should be noted that secret chests do not count under the actual loot pool of encounters, as they will only drop unlocked items from the collections.

To summarize, six Legendary weapons are dropping across every encounter, including the guaranteed Necrochasm Exotic drop from a quest.

Abyss encounter loot table in Destiny 2 Crota's End

The Abyss encounter starts as the build-up for things to come in the entire Raid. With additions of buffs, enemies, and terrains, Bungie left no room for error as all six players will need to participate in cracking the encounter, no matter how big or small. A full guide on the full run can be found within this link.

Destiny 2 Crota's End entrance (Image via Bungie)

The following are all the weapons and gear pieces available for drop from the Abyss encounter in Destiny 2 Crota's End:

Song of Ir Yut Arc Machine Gun.

Abyss Defiant Solar Auto Rifle.

Fang of Ir Yut Strand Scout Rifle.

Legendary chest piece for all three classes.

Legendary leg armor for all three classes.

Legendary class item for all three classes.

Completing a weekly challenge tied to this encounter will grant additional rewards in the end.

The Bridge encounter loot table in Destiny 2 Crota's End

While The Bridge encounter doesn't present a major boss, it is still one of the mechanic-heavy encounters in the entire Raid. Players will need to coordinate between themselves, build a bridge, cross it, and juggle buffs to overcome the challenge. A detailed guide on the mechanics and ways to crack the encounter can be found within this link.

The Bridge (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of every gear available from the Destiny 2 The Bridge encounter's loot pool:

Swordbreaker Strand Shotgun.

Oversoul Edict Arc Pulse Rifle.

Fang of Ir Yut Strand Scout Rifle.

Legendary chest piece for all classes.

Legendary gauntlets for all classes.

Two chests will spawn at the end upon completing the challenge of the encounter, further increasing the chance of a red-border drop.

Ir Yut, the Deathsinger encounter loot table in Destiny 2 Crota's End

The first major boss in Destiny 2 Crota's End forces a fireteam to handle multiple mechanics simultaneously. However, the reward pool also drops two of the most powerful new weapons in the game. The following is a list of gear pieces from the Deathsinger encounter in Crota's End:

Oversoul Edict Arc Pulse Rifle.

Song of Ir Yut Arc Machine Gun.

Legendary chest piece for all classes.

Legendary gauntlets for all classes.

Ir Yut (Image via Bungie)

Similar to any encounter, an additional chest will spawn upon cracking the challenge for this encounter.

Crota, Son of Oryx encounter loot table in Destiny 2 Crota's End

The final boss of the Raid, Crota, combines all of the mechanics from the previous encounter, with the added pressure of his presence. A detailed guide on the encounter can be found here.

Crota, son of Oryx (Image via Bungie)

The following are all the gear pieces available from the loot pool:

Word of Crota Void Hand Cannon.

Abyss Defiant Solar Auto Rifle.

All weapons from previous encounters.

All armor pieces from previous encounters, including the Helmet.

As mentioned, completing a special Exotic quest from Hawthrone will also drop the new Raid Exotic in standard difficulty.