"We might have to revisit to stand out more:" Void Crew artist responds to accusations regarding Destiny 2 pyramids

The staff at Void Crew recently came under fire from the other side of space, specifically the Destiny 2 community. With the game launching on September 7, Focus Entertainment was pretty excited about their new release, leading them to share artwork of an in-game character alongside what appeared to be an enemy faction in the game. However, the issue here was that the enemy closely resembled Bungie's Pyramid ship.

Fans of the looter-shooter called out the uncanny similarities between the two, forcing Focus Entertainment to delete their post. A few hours later, the Senior 3D Artist of Hitlihut, Kristoffer Nissen, took to the Void Crew Discord and clarified the idea behind designing the Pyramid.

While he did admit to taking inspiration from Destiny 2, Kristoffer also claimed they may need to "revisit" the design to "stand out" from the famous looter-shooter.

"We might have to revisit to stand out more clearly compared to Destiny 2."

Void Crew Senior Artist responds to the copying accusations from Destiny 2

Void Crew just released on PC, and the game recently received fair and positive feedback from its niche player base. However, developers from Hitlihit had an even bigger issue to deal with following a wave of comments regarding their artwork, which is shown in the image below.

Void Crew artwork and Pyramid ship from Destiny 2 (Image via Twitter)

Kristoffer Nissen addressed the accusations in their official Void Crew Discord server, stating the following:

"There's some inspiration to be had from Destiny 2 for sure here. Overall the Hollow’s design language is a mixture of lifeless geometric shapes, machinery, and some insect-like details and features. Take an enemy like the Cruiser or Prism, they also have some pretty simple shape languages compared to some of the smaller enemies."

The following tweet is Kristoffer's statement regarding the entire issue:

Additionally, when asked about the enemy factions, he added:

"Hollows are the main antagonist faction, yes. And yes the pyramid shaped enemy is called the Reclaimer. It's an enemy that appears in certain objectives after passing a certain time limit, and then its about getting out of its way."

It has also been confirmed that Hitlihut did not have one or two major "sources of inspiration." Instead, like many developers, they had multiple notes, ideas, and design documents that they were referencing.

Bungie also has a record of similar allegations from last season, where one of the scenes from Witness' Origins was claimed to be taken directly from a community artwork.