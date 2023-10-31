"What the hell is going on at Bungie": Destiny 2 community is shocked after reports of mass termination

Bungie has been under a lot of spotlight recently, courtesy of the mass layoff involving minds behind Destiny 2. As of October 31, multiple illustrators and community managers have been terminated from the company, where several sections such as Marketing, HR, Legal, Production, Quality Assurance, and more have been severely affected.

Fellow developers, employees, and content creators from other companies came forward to express their concerns while apologizing for the terrible situation. With a lot of news arriving in such a short amount of time, the reaction is the same across everyone's minds:

"What the hell is going on at Bungie"

The reason behind the terminations remains unknown, with a few reports from within the company.

Destiny 2 community reacts to the mass termination of Bungie employees

The reports of mass furloughing of Bungie employees started dominating the social media websites a few hours ago. Renowned community managers, illustrators, and multiple employees took to Twitter (now known as X), stating their respective situations. Additionally, Bungie's job offering page has removed 40 positions, with the current positions opened being reduced to 19.

Before going into the reactions of the community, here is what Bungie CEO Pete Parsons, had to say:

"Today is a sad day at Bungie as we say goodbye to colleagues who have all made a significant impact on our studio. What these exceptional individuals have contributed to our games and Bungie culture has been enormous and will continue to be a part of Bungie long into the future.

He further stated:

"These are truly talented people. If you have openings, I would highly recommend each and every one of them."

The Destiny 2 community isn't happy with the little to no transparency shown by Bungie's CEO on the entire incident.

The following posts come from Bungie's staff who were terminated from the company, alongside the reactions from massive names in the community.

A few hours after the wave of termination reports, Bungie's current Global community lead, Cosmo, left a statement in the following post.

At the end of the day, everyone can agree that Bungie and Destiny 2 are not having the best of days. With the disaster of an expansion launch in 2023, the company will need to fill in the void of the seven-month-long Season 23, starting from November 28.