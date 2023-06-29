"What did I do": Destiny 2 community questions Bungie's transparency regarding recent ban waves 

The relationship between the Destiny 2 community and Bungie seems to worsen each day. The majority of players feel like they aren't receiving appropriate responses from the company, despite getting several error codes daily alongside unsatisfactory sandbox updates. To add fuel to the fire, a host of ban waves have taken place recently, with a few being lifted without any notice.
The controversy regarding the "false ban accusations" stems from a Twitter post from faldo, known for being one of the prominent speedrunners in the community. The post on June 27 read, "What did I do," and was followed by a screenshot of an in-game ban message. Several content creators later came to faldo's defense, claiming that he was a legitimate player.
Things started to make less sense when on June 29, faldo got unbanned without any emails or notices from Bungie.
Massive confusion amidst Bungie's bizarre ban-lift in Destiny 2 without any notice
Banning prominent content creators isn't rare for Bungie, considering how the company put a permanent hammer on BakenGangsta two years ago. However, the ban on faldo and several other members of the community was reported as false.
Unlike before, Bungie did not follow up with any confirmation on the reports, except for the following post:
As mentioned, faldo's ban was lifted a few hours later, leaving many players to wonder why there wasn't any further notice. Several content creators also stepped into the situation, asking why most of the PvP is still polluted with hackers despite the recent ban waves.
Cheaters in Destiny 2 PvP have been a problem for a very long time, even more so with the base title going free on Steam during the Shadowkeep expansion. Hence, most bans that did happen turned out to be 100% true, as Bungie was always quick to respond to the situations and reports.
A well-known Destiny 2 YouTuber, Skarrow9, came in and vouched for faldo, stating the following:
"A ton of people, including me, would appreciate a second look at this ban. Lots of good people vouching for him and I've never had any reason to doubt Faldo or our mutuals."
If anyone who isn't well-known in the community does end up getting falsely banned by Bungie, the only "solution" provided by the company, in this case, is to submit a request on its official website.