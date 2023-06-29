"What did I do": Destiny 2 community questions Bungie's transparency regarding recent ban waves 

The relationship between the Destiny 2 community and Bungie seems to worsen each day. The majority of players feel like they aren't receiving appropriate responses from the company, despite getting several error codes daily alongside unsatisfactory sandbox updates. To add fuel to the fire, a host of ban waves have taken place recently, with a few being lifted without any notice.

The controversy regarding the "false ban accusations" stems from a Twitter post from faldo, known for being one of the prominent speedrunners in the community. The post on June 27 read, "What did I do," and was followed by a screenshot of an in-game ban message. Several content creators later came to faldo's defense, claiming that he was a legitimate player.

Things started to make less sense when on June 29, faldo got unbanned without any emails or notices from Bungie.

Massive confusion amidst Bungie's bizarre ban-lift in Destiny 2 without any notice

Banning prominent content creators isn't rare for Bungie, considering how the company put a permanent hammer on BakenGangsta two years ago. However, the ban on faldo and several other members of the community was reported as false.

Unlike before, Bungie did not follow up with any confirmation on the reports, except for the following post:

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic…

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Link to appeal: If after reviewing those guidelines you believe your ban this week was in error, please contact us using our appeal form.Link to appeal: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… If after reviewing those guidelines you believe your ban this week was in error, please contact us using our appeal form.Link to appeal: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic….

As mentioned, faldo's ban was lifted a few hours later, leaving many players to wonder why there wasn't any further notice. Several content creators also stepped into the situation, asking why most of the PvP is still polluted with hackers despite the recent ban waves.

faldo @waldood just got unbanned. absolutely ridiculous situation.

if this is what marathon is going to be like good luck with that. just got unbanned. absolutely ridiculous situation.if this is what marathon is going to be like good luck with that. https://t.co/vaHl79ueRw

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



also, how did you manage to unbreak ToS, tell us the secretss @waldood glad to see the ban liftedalso, how did you manage to unbreak ToS, tell us the secretss @waldood glad to see the ban lifted also, how did you manage to unbreak ToS, tell us the secretss

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn One of the players in the Speedrun community just got their false ban lifted, with no reasoning or clarification given.



Several other speedrunners were also part of this ban wave. One of the players in the Speedrun community just got their false ban lifted, with no reasoning or clarification given.Several other speedrunners were also part of this ban wave. https://t.co/b7VXh93q8C

Cheaters in Destiny 2 PvP have been a problem for a very long time, even more so with the base title going free on Steam during the Shadowkeep expansion. Hence, most bans that did happen turned out to be 100% true, as Bungie was always quick to respond to the situations and reports.

A well-known Destiny 2 YouTuber, Skarrow9, came in and vouched for faldo, stating the following:

"A ton of people, including me, would appreciate a second look at this ban. Lots of good people vouching for him and I've never had any reason to doubt Faldo or our mutuals."

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2

twitter.com/waldood/status… faldo @waldood just got unbanned. absolutely ridiculous situation.

if this is what marathon is going to be like good luck with that. just got unbanned. absolutely ridiculous situation.if this is what marathon is going to be like good luck with that. https://t.co/vaHl79ueRw Certified Bungie moment: Certified Bungie moment:twitter.com/waldood/status…

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… Bungie disclose the actual reason why you ban your players or actually have a proper appeal system challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… Bungie disclose the actual reason why you ban your players or actually have a proper appeal system challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

Benj @Benjjjyy Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… I think it's time players were told privately WHY they are banned. This weird practice of banning players without giving them a reason is doing more harm than good. It's creating more distrust between Bungie and the community because for all we know, the ban could be unjustified. twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… I think it's time players were told privately WHY they are banned. This weird practice of banning players without giving them a reason is doing more harm than good. It's creating more distrust between Bungie and the community because for all we know, the ban could be unjustified. twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

Mac @MacticsG1



What possible reason could top speedrunners have to cheat, especially considering that all of their runs are recorded to prove run times right?



Seems weird idk Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… Earlier this week, we issued a small number of bans for cheating. If you are unsure of why your account may have been banned please review our guidelines here: help.bungie.net/hc/en-us/artic… I guess this confirms that there is a 0% chance it could have been for recovs, but it still just seems so weird to meWhat possible reason could top speedrunners have to cheat, especially considering that all of their runs are recorded to prove run times right?Seems weird idk twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… I guess this confirms that there is a 0% chance it could have been for recovs, but it still just seems so weird to meWhat possible reason could top speedrunners have to cheat, especially considering that all of their runs are recorded to prove run times right?Seems weird idk twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

Skarrow9 @Skarrow9



To all the haters who reveled in the ban or jumped to conclusions: be better. faldo @waldood just got unbanned. absolutely ridiculous situation.

if this is what marathon is going to be like good luck with that. just got unbanned. absolutely ridiculous situation.if this is what marathon is going to be like good luck with that. https://t.co/vaHl79ueRw My mans got unbanned! Thank you to everyone who helped share, like, and rt to bring some attention to the situation.To all the haters who reveled in the ban or jumped to conclusions: be better. twitter.com/waldood/status… My mans got unbanned! Thank you to everyone who helped share, like, and rt to bring some attention to the situation.To all the haters who reveled in the ban or jumped to conclusions: be better. twitter.com/waldood/status…

Skarrow9 @Skarrow9



Lots of good people vouching for him and I've never had any reason to doubt Faldo or our mutuals. twitter.com/waldood/status… faldo @waldood

@Cozmo23 @DirtyEffinHippy what did i do @BungieHelp @destiny2team what did i do@Cozmo23 @DirtyEffinHippy @BungieHelp @destiny2team https://t.co/cUx0AdPmDo A ton of people, including me, would appreciate a second look at this ban.Lots of good people vouching for him and I've never had any reason to doubt Faldo or our mutuals. @DirtyEffinHippy A ton of people, including me, would appreciate a second look at this ban.Lots of good people vouching for him and I've never had any reason to doubt Faldo or our mutuals. @DirtyEffinHippy twitter.com/waldood/status…

If anyone who isn't well-known in the community does end up getting falsely banned by Bungie, the only "solution" provided by the company, in this case, is to submit a request on its official website.

Poll : 0 votes