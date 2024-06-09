World of Warcraft The War Within release date confirmed for this August

World of Warcraft The War Within is coming soon to PC, and Blizzard officially confirmed its release date during the Xbox Games Showcase. The beginning of The Worldsoul Saga, which will be a three-expansion storyline, kicks off this August, which was what many fans expected at any rate. The War Within's release date is August 26, 2024.

The expansion recently left its Alpha phase and has now officially begun the Beta test. This has allowed many more players to take a look at the various changes coming to the game, from Hero Talents to the new Allied Race.

The latest cinematic trailer for World of Warcraft The War Within was shown during Xbox Games Showcase and was primarily a trip through the game’s past. Displaying pivotal moments from every version of this title, from the vanilla experience to the latest expansions — Shadowlands and Dragonflight — they got to the modern era.

The trailer showed the Earthen, a powerful allied race players will encounter in World of Warcraft The War Within, deep below the surface of Azeroth. However, a dire, world-changing threat also lurks - Xal’atath, a sentient entity once bound to the dagger of the same name.

However, in her new physical form, she whispers that Azeroth, at last, has awakened. She has sought out the Worldsoul of the planet itself, and her ultimate goal in this expansion is to claim it for herself. The Worldsoul is a primordial life force of the planet itself that has the potential to become a titan. While her ultimate goal isn’t clear, it’s certain that it’s not good for the citizens of Azeroth.

In addition to the release date trailer, the WoW The War Within Launch Roadmap was revealed. This gave the official server start time for both Early Access and Global Launch, which is 3 PM PDT.

