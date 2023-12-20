World of Warcraft The War Within Hero Talents revealed: Mountain Thane, San'layn, Lightsmith, and more

World of Warcraft The War Within will feature a series of new Hero Talents. These will give each spec a new series of abilities to unlock, starting at level 71. Players must choose a spec out of the three their class has. For example, Warriors have Slayer, Colossus, and Mountain Thane. Depending on the kind of build, you’ll want specific talent builds. It’s worth noting that the below talents could change before the next expansion launches.

However, Blizzard, via a Blue Post on the forums, revealed some of the talents for the various Hero Talent specs in World of Warcraft The War Within. These included specs for Paladin, Warrior, Death Knight, and more. Here’s what we know about the upcoming specs.

Blizzard developers reveal World of Warcraft The War Within Hero Talents for several specs

1) San’layn (Blood and Unholy Death Knights)

According to the World of Warcraft The War Within developers, San’layn are for Blood and Unholy specced players. The Hero Talents are focused on Death Knights who mastered the vampiric arts. These players will receive exciting powers that will help sustain them in dire situations.

Their primary ability, known as a Keystone, is Vampiric Strike. It gives Death Coil and Death Strike a 10% chance to transform the next Heart Strike and Scourge Strike into Vampiric Strike. This new ability heals for 3% of your maximum health and grants a buff — Essence of the Blood Queen. This adds 1.5% to your haste, up to 7.5%, for 20 seconds.

Row one talents

Newly Turned or Vampiric Speed in World of Warcraft

Newly Turned: Raise Ally revives players at full health and grants you an absorption shield equal to 20% of your maximum health.

Raise Ally revives players at full health and grants you an absorption shield equal to 20% of your maximum health. Vampiric Speed: Death’s Advance and Wraith Walk movement speed bonuses increase by 10%. Activating either increases four nearby allies' movement speed by 20% for five seconds.

Death’s Advance and Wraith Walk movement speed bonuses increase by 10%. Activating either increases four nearby allies' movement speed by 20% for five seconds. Blood-Soaked Ground: While you are within your Death and Decay, your physical damage taken is reduced by 5%, and your chance to gain Vampiric Strike is increased by 5%.

While you are within your Death and Decay, your physical damage taken is reduced by 5%, and your chance to gain Vampiric Strike is increased by 5%. Vampiric Aura or Bloody Fortitude:

Vampiric Aura: Your Leech is increased by 3%. While Lichborne is active, the Leech amount is increased by 100% and affects four nearby allies.

Your Leech is increased by 3%. While Lichborne is active, the Leech amount is increased by 100% and affects four nearby allies. Bloody Fortitude: Icebound Fortitude reduces all damage you take up to an additional 30% based on your missing health. Killing enemies that grant honor or experience reduces the cooldown of Icebound Fortitude by three seconds.

Row two talents

Infliction of Sorrow: When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by Blood Plague or Virulent Plague, it consumes the disease, dealing 200% of the remaining damage. While Gift of the San’layn is active, Vampiric Strike no longer consumes your disease and instead extends the duration of your disease by three seconds and deals 20% of the remaining damage to the enemy.

When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by Blood Plague or Virulent Plague, it consumes the disease, dealing 200% of the remaining damage. While Gift of the San’layn is active, Vampiric Strike no longer consumes your disease and instead extends the duration of your disease by three seconds and deals 20% of the remaining damage to the enemy. Frenzied Bloodthirst: Essence of the Blood Queen stacks two additional times and increases the damage of your Death Coil and Death Strike by 5% per stack.

Essence of the Blood Queen stacks two additional times and increases the damage of your Death Coil and Death Strike by 5% per stack. The Blood is Life: Vampiric Strike has a chance to summon a Blood Beast to attack your enemy for 10s. Each time the Blood Beast attacks, it stores a portion of the damage dealt, and when the Blood Beast dies, it explodes, dealing 50% of the damage accumulated to nearby enemies and healing the Death Knight for the same amount.

Row three talents

Visceral Regeneration: Your Heart Strike and Scourge Strike have a 3% per stack of Essence of the Blood Queen to refund a Rune. Vampiric Strike doubles the chance to refund a Rune.

Your Heart Strike and Scourge Strike have a 3% per stack of Essence of the Blood Queen to refund a Rune. Vampiric Strike doubles the chance to refund a Rune. Incite Terror: Heart Strike and Scourge Strike extend the duration of Essence of the Blood Queen by 0.5s. Vampiric Strike increases the extension by 100%.

Heart Strike and Scourge Strike extend the duration of Essence of the Blood Queen by 0.5s. Vampiric Strike increases the extension by 100%. Sanguine Scent or Pact of the San’layn

Sanguine Scent: Your Death Coil and Death Strike have a 15% chance to trigger Vampiric Strike when damaging enemies below 32% health, and it is guaranteed to critically strike.

Your Death Coil and Death Strike have a 15% chance to trigger Vampiric Strike when damaging enemies below 32% health, and it is guaranteed to critically strike. Pact of the San’layn: You store 50% of all Shadow Damage dealt into your BLood Beast to explode for additional damage when it expires.

Capstone talent

Gift of the Sanlayn: Passive: While Vampiric Blood or Dark Transformation is active, you gain Gift of the San’layn in World of Warcraft. This increases the effectiveness of your Essence of the Blood Queen by 100% and replaces your Heart Strike and Scourge Strike with Vampiric Strike for the duration.

2) Lightwarden (Holy/Protection Paladins)

The World of Warcraft The War Within developers also teased what players can expect from Lightsmith. This Hero Talent tree is designed for Holy and Protection Paladins and will let them use constructs of pure light to aid their allies. It features a wealth of very interesting talents.

The Keystone ability is Holy Armaments, which is an active ability in World of Warcraft The War Within. This Hero Talent creates a shield or weapon (Holy Bulwark, Sacred Weapon) at the location you designate. It also alternates between the two, lasts for 20 seconds after being cast, and has a maximum of two charges.

The Holy Bulwark grants an absorb shield for 15% of your maximum health and an additional 5% every two seconds, which stacks up to a cap of 30%. Sacred Weapon allows your spells and abilities to deal additional Holy damage or healing.

Row one talents

Rite of Sanctification or Rite of Adjuration in World of Warcraft

Rite of Sanctification: Imbue your weapon with the power of the Light, increasing your armor by 5% and your primary stat by 1%. Lasts for 1 hour. Weapon imbue.

Imbue your weapon with the power of the Light, increasing your armor by 5% and your primary stat by 1%. Lasts for 1 hour. Weapon imbue. Rite of Adjuration: Imbue your weapon with the power of the Light, increasing your Stamina by 3% and causing your Holy Power spenders to sometimes unleash a burst of healing around a target. Weapon imbue.

Imbue your weapon with the power of the Light, increasing your Stamina by 3% and causing your Holy Power spenders to sometimes unleash a burst of healing around a target. Weapon imbue. Solidarity: If an ally picks up an Armament, you also gain its benefits. If you pick up an Armament, a nearby ally also gains its benefits.

Divine Guidance or Blessed Assurance in World of Warcraft

Divine Guidance: For each Holy Power ability cast, your next Consecration does additional Holy damage or healing split across all enemies, up to a fixed total.

For each Holy Power ability cast, your next Consecration does additional Holy damage or healing split across all enemies, up to a fixed total. Blessed Assurance: Casting a Holy Power spender increases the damage and healing of your next Crusader Strike by 100%.

Row two talents

Laying Down Arms: When an Armament fades from you, the cooldown of Lay on Hands is reduced by 15 seconds, and you gain Shining Light or Infusion of Light.

When an Armament fades from you, the cooldown of Lay on Hands is reduced by 15 seconds, and you gain Shining Light or Infusion of Light. Divine Inspiration or Forewarning in World of Warcraft

Divine Inspiration: Your spells and abilities have a chance to manifest a Holy Armament nearby.

Your spells and abilities have a chance to manifest a Holy Armament nearby. Forewarning: The cooldown of Holy Armaments is reduced by 20%.

The cooldown of Holy Armaments is reduced by 20%. Fear No Evil or Excoriation

Fear No Evil: While wielding an Armament, the duration of Fear effects is reduced by 50% in World of Warcraft.

While wielding an Armament, the duration of Fear effects is reduced by 50% in World of Warcraft. Excoriation: Enemies within five yards of Hammer of Justice’s target are slowed by 15%.

Row three talents

Shared Resolve: The effect of your active Aura is increased by 33% on targets with your Armaments.

The effect of your active Aura is increased by 33% on targets with your Armaments. Valiance: Consuming Shining Light or Infusion of Light extends the duration of any active Armaments by three seconds or reduces the cooldown by three seconds if none exist.

Consuming Shining Light or Infusion of Light extends the duration of any active Armaments by three seconds or reduces the cooldown by three seconds if none exist. Hammer and Anvil: Judgment critical strikes cause a shockwave around the target, dealing additional Holy damage or healing at the target's location.

Capstone talent

Blessing of the Forge: Avenging Wrath summons an additional Sacred Weapon, and during Avenging Wrath, your Sacred Weapon casts spells on your target and echoes the effects of your Holy Power abilities.

3) Mountain Thane (Fury/Protection Warriors)

Mountain Thane promises to be one of the more interesting builds going into World of Warcraft The War Within. This Hero Talent spec focuses on players who want to go Fury or Protection. Whether you want to do incredible DPS or focus on the protection of others, it should be a solid path.

The Hero Talent spec’s Keystone is Lightning Strikes. Damaging enemies with Thunder Clap, Revenge, Raging Blow, or Execute has a 10% chance to strike with a lightning bolt, which deals nature damage. If you’re using the Avatar ability, it also increases the chance of Lightning Strikes by 50%.

Row one talents

Call of Thunder: The Stormstrike damage or Nature damage your abilities deal is increased by 5%. Stormstrike damage ignores Armor. Thunder Clap damage increased by 50%. For Fury only, Thunder Clap generates 5 Rage and Improved Whirlwind, and Meat Cleaver now improves Thunder Clap as well as Whirlwind.

The Stormstrike damage or Nature damage your abilities deal is increased by 5%. Stormstrike damage ignores Armor. Thunder Clap damage increased by 50%. For Fury only, Thunder Clap generates 5 Rage and Improved Whirlwind, and Meat Cleaver now improves Thunder Clap as well as Whirlwind. Ground Current: Lightning Strikes also deal low amounts of Nature damage to enemies near their target. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets.

Lightning Strikes also deal low amounts of Nature damage to enemies near their target. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Strength of the Mountain: Shield Slam damage increased by 20%. Bloodthirst and Rampage damage increased by 10%.

Row two talents

Thunder Blast: Shield Slam and Bloodthirst have a 20% chance to grant you Thunder Blast, stacking up to two charges. Thunder Blast causes your next Thunder Clap to become a Thunder Blast that deals Stormstrike damage.

Shield Slam and Bloodthirst have a 20% chance to grant you Thunder Blast, stacking up to two charges. Thunder Blast causes your next Thunder Clap to become a Thunder Blast that deals Stormstrike damage. Storm Shield or Storm Bolts

Storm Shield: Intervening a target grants them a shield for 5 seconds that absorbs magic damage equal to three times your Armor.

Intervening a target grants them a shield for 5 seconds that absorbs magic damage equal to three times your Armor. Storm Bolts: Storm Bolt also hits 1 additional nearby target, stunning them for two seconds.

Storm Bolt also hits 1 additional nearby target, stunning them for two seconds. Flashing Skies or Valarjar Training

Flashing Skies: Chance for Lightning Strikes to critically strike is increased by 5%, and their critical strike damage is increased by 10%.

Chance for Lightning Strikes to critically strike is increased by 5%, and their critical strike damage is increased by 10%. Valarjar Training: Lightning Strikes reduce the cooldown of Ravager by 0.5 seconds.

Row three talents

Steadfast as the Peaks or Keep Your Feet on the Ground in World of Warcraft

Steadfast as the Peaks: Victory Rush increases your maximum health by 10% for five seconds.

Victory Rush increases your maximum health by 10% for five seconds. Keep Your Feet on the Ground: Thunder Blast reduces the damage you take by 4% for five seconds.

Thunder Blast reduces the damage you take by 4% for five seconds. Gathering Clouds or Thorim’s Might in World of Warcraft

Gathering Clouds: Your attacks trigger Lightning Strikes 15% more often.

Your attacks trigger Lightning Strikes 15% more often. Thorim’s Might: Lightning Strikes generate three Rage. Revenge, Raging Blow, and Execute damage increased by 15% in World of Warcraft.

Lightning Strikes generate three Rage. Revenge, Raging Blow, and Execute damage increased by 15% in World of Warcraft. Burst of Power: Lightning Strikes have a 20% chance to make your next two Shield Slams or Bloodthirsts have no cooldown.

Capstone talent

Avatar of the Storm: Casting Avatar grants you two charges of Thunder Blast and resets the cooldown of Thunder Clap. While Avatar is inactive, Lightning Strikes have a 10% chance to grant you Avatar for four seconds.

4) Chronowarden (Augmentation/Preservation Evoker)

Chronowarden is another Hero Talent build revealed by the World of Warcraft The War Within developers. Originally denied as a potential build at all, this one is focused on Augmentation Evokers and Preservation Evokers. This specialization is based on manipulating time and looking into the future.

That means it’s all about the Bronze Dragonflight. While Chronowardens are unstable, they have vast knowledge and tools at their disposal. Their Keystone ability, ChronoFlame, reflects this. It makes Living Flame become enhanced with Bronze magic, repeating 15% of the damage or healing you deal to the target in the last five seconds as Arcane. This is up to a fixed amount, of course.

Row one talents

Warp: Hover now warps you through time and space, and its cooldown is reduced by five seconds. Hover continues to allow Evoker spells to be cast while moving in World of Warcraft.

Hover now warps you through time and space, and its cooldown is reduced by five seconds. Hover continues to allow Evoker spells to be cast while moving in World of Warcraft. Temporal Burst: Tip the Scales overloads you with temporal energy, increasing your Haste, movement speed, and cooldown recovery rate by 2%, ramping up to 40% over 20 seconds.

Tip the Scales overloads you with temporal energy, increasing your Haste, movement speed, and cooldown recovery rate by 2%, ramping up to 40% over 20 seconds. Reverberations: Spiritbloom heals for an additional 30% over eight seconds. Upheaval deals 30% additional damage over eight seconds.

Row two talents

Interdimensional Phase or Motes of Acceleration in World of Warcraft

Interdimensional Phase: Warp reduces damage taken by 30%, starting high and reducing over two seconds.

Warp reduces damage taken by 30%, starting high and reducing over two seconds. Motes of Acceleration: Warp leaves a trail of Motes of Acceleration. Allies who come in contact with a mote gain 20% increased movement speed for 30 seconds.

Warp leaves a trail of Motes of Acceleration. Allies who come in contact with a mote gain 20% increased movement speed for 30 seconds. Threads of Fate: Casting an Essence ability during Temporal Burst causes a nearby ally to gain a Thread of Fate for 15 seconds, granting them a chance to echo their damage or healing spells, dealing 15% of the amount again.

Casting an Essence ability during Temporal Burst causes a nearby ally to gain a Thread of Fate for 15 seconds, granting them a chance to echo their damage or healing spells, dealing 15% of the amount again. Primacy: For each damage over time effect from Upheaveal or Spiritbloom, gain 3% Haste, up to 9% in World of Warcraft.

Row three talents

Careful Contemplation or Time Convergence in World of Warcraft

Careful Contemplation: Your Intellect and Stamina are increased by 10%, but your cooldowns are increased by 10%.

Your Intellect and Stamina are increased by 10%, but your cooldowns are increased by 10%. Time Convergence: Abilities with a 45-second or longer cooldown grant 10% Intellect for 15 seconds. Defensive abilities grant 10% Stamina for 15 seconds. Essence spells extend the duration by a second.

Abilities with a 45-second or longer cooldown grant 10% Intellect for 15 seconds. Defensive abilities grant 10% Stamina for 15 seconds. Essence spells extend the duration by a second. Master of Destiny or Golden Opportunity

Master of Destiny: Empower spells amplify all your active Threads of Fate, increasing their power by 100% for eight seconds, stacking up to two times.

Empower spells amplify all your active Threads of Fate, increasing their power by 100% for eight seconds, stacking up to two times. Golden Opportunity: Echo and Prescience have a 25% chance to not incur a cooldown. Echo has a 25% chance to not cost Essence.

Echo and Prescience have a 25% chance to not incur a cooldown. Echo has a 25% chance to not cost Essence. Instability Matrix: Each time you cast an empower spell, unstable time magic reduces its cooldown by up to 15 seconds. Echo has a 25% chance to not cost Essence.

Capstone talent

Afterimage: Empower spells send up to three Chrono Flames to your targets. Chrono Flames have a small chance to grant you Essence Burst.

World of Warcraft The War Within does not have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to arrive in Fall 2024. However, if you're playing on the Season of Discovery servers, here are some professions to help you make money.