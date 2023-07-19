All classes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, ranked in terms of difficulty

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s classes are all fairly easy to access in the current expansion. Though it wasn’t always the case, players would struggle depending on what they were playing. While some builds simply are better than others, you’re going to have to learn some game mechanics no matter what you play. That’s not going to change whether you choose a Hunter or Rogue. However, we’re looking at all classes in the game and how difficult they are.

I’m going from the hardest to easiest in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight list and covering all classes in the game. This includes the Hero classes of Death Knight, Evoker, and Demon Hunter. This is also the opinion of one player, and your mileage may vary.

All classes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, hardest to easiest

12) Rogue

Pro: Stealth trivializes many quests throughout WoW

Stealth trivializes many quests throughout WoW Cons: Little to no healing, only access to leather armor, greater difficulty curve

Rogue in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rogues have access to tons of damage in World of Warcraft. As far as the classes go, it’s always felt like the hardest and most frustrating to play, in my estimation. Sure, they can sneak through lots of challenging quests. But when you get down to it, you have to really put effort into learning the build, no matter what spec you run.

11) Priest

Pro: Many useful defensive and healing abilities

Many useful defensive and healing abilities Con: Two specs are healer specs, so they don’t kill quite as efficiently as other classes (or as quickly)

Priest in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Priest was my very first class in World of Warcraft when I made a character on a friend’s account. I love it, and it’s fun to heal on. But when it comes to leveling, it just isn’t so. Shadow Spec is great, but the other two aren’t smooth or swift as other classes.

10) Evoker

Pros: Plenty of powerful ranged spells, access to mail armor, can heal and buff self in battle

Plenty of powerful ranged spells, access to mail armor, can heal and buff self in battle Cons: Still a relatively new class, not a very mobile one

Evoker in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Evoker’s a lot of fun in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there’s so much restriction on their abilities, especially healing. While the charged attacks they have are powerful, they are annoying to sit and wait through.

It’s a class with a lot of flash and substance, though. It’s very satisfying to splash down onto enemies with powerful dragon magic. They also have a new spec to try.

9) Monk

Pros: Attacks are fast, fluid, and so much fun to use. Can heal itself, and easily tank through a lot of damage.

Attacks are fast, fluid, and so much fun to use. Can heal itself, and easily tank through a lot of damage. Con: Can have a pretty high difficulty curve for maximizing the usefulness of the class.

Monk in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Out of all the tanking classes, I’ve probably spent the least amount of time on Monks. I did the requisite DPS monk in Mists of Pandaria, though. No other melee class in the game feels as fun as Monk does.

Their animations and attacks are fluid. However, it’s always felt like it has a pretty high curve for mastering it.

8) Paladin

Pros: Plate Armor, can tank, can heal, has insane damage no matter what spec

Plate Armor, can tank, can heal, has insane damage no matter what spec Cons: Lack of mobility (other than horse), need to really learn how to use your mitigation abilities

Paladin in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Out of all World of Warcraft classes, I have spent the most time on Paladin over the last couple of years. Whether healing or dealing dps, Paladins are on top of the heap. I cannot stress enough how useful Plate armor is for mitigation.

They deal great damage and aren’t hard to play at a base level. However, you need to really learn how tanking works to be efficient and stand out as a Protection Paladin. You can even do decent DPS as a healer.

7) Warrior

Pros: Plate Armor, lots of movement abilities, certain specs have lots of healing/restoration

Plate Armor, lots of movement abilities, certain specs have lots of healing/restoration Cons: No real ranged damage, must be in melee range to be efficient, people will tank you to tank

Warrior in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Warrior is the consummate tanky character in World of Warcraft. When I think tank classes, I immediately think Warrior, even if I don’t want to play one. They have so much when it comes to damage mitigation and movement, but it is admittedly slow and disappointing to lack good ranged damage. If you want to succeed, you must be up close to your foes.

6) Demon Hunter

Pros: Flashy, lots of damage, tons of movement abilities

Flashy, lots of damage, tons of movement abilities Cons: Can only tank or dps - very limited in terms of what it can do

Demon Hunter in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Even though Demon Hunter only has two specs, it’s all it needs. Other classes need a third build, but Demon Hunters only do two things in World of Warcraft.

They either DPS things into oblivion with Eye Lasers, or they tank with expert skill. I feel like they lack healing abilities, but they tend to melt any enemy, so it’s not an issue.

5) Druid

Pros: Can literally do anything - dps, heal, ranged, melee, has stealth

Can literally do anything - dps, heal, ranged, melee, has stealth Cons: Low utility outside of healing, requires a fair amount of resource management, seeing shapeshifted forms is lame

Druid in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Druid, like Paladin, can do everything. But when it comes to WoW classes, Druids can do more than their plate-wearing brethren. Druids even have a ranged magical form, in addition to melee tanking, melee dps, and healing.

It’s one of the best healers, but it trivializes your transmogs. Why have cool transmogs if you’re stuck in a shapeshifted form?

4) Shaman

Pros: Excellent ranged, melee, and healing options, lots of utility with totems

Excellent ranged, melee, and healing options, lots of utility with totems Cons: Feels like they should be able to tank, but it’s not a part of their kit, not as good at damage/healing as some of the other classes

Shaman in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

No matter what my guildmate Biral might say, Shaman aren’t tanks. They can heal themselves out of dangerous situations and have excellent melee abilities. Still, they aren’t tanks.

In general, Shaman’s a fairly easy class to play - drop totems, hit flashing buttons, and win fights. It’s not always as fun as other classes, but it’s reliable and easy.

3) Death Knight

Pros: Plate Armor, lots of damage, pet build, plenty of mitigation and restorative abilities

Plate Armor, lots of damage, pet build, plenty of mitigation and restorative abilities Cons: Runes can be a frustrating resource to manage

Death Knight in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Death Knight is a nearly unstoppable force of undead nature. All three of its specs are wildly powerful. Whether you’re tanking or DPSing, Death Knights bring the pain in World of Warcraft. Even though Runes can be annoying to micromanage, it won’t stop them from staying topped off at full health in the most dire situations.

2) Warlock

Pros: Hordes of demons, tons of damage, life steal, self-revive, command enemy demons

Hordes of demons, tons of damage, life steal, self-revive, command enemy demons Cons: Low defense with cloth armor

Warlock in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Warlocks go through weird phases in World of Warcraft. They might be one of the classes that have seen the most changes, buffs, and nerfs. No matter what, the class will always be fun to play. You can focus on curses or swarms of demons or simply sling powerful ranged magic. However, you are squishy and weak.

Even with that, you can Soulstone yourself or drain life until you’re back on top. Warlock is easy and fun, without a doubt.

1) Hunter

Pros: Pet, ranged damage, feign death, lots of ways to play and cool pets to tame

Pet, ranged damage, feign death, lots of ways to play and cool pets to tame Cons: Can be boring to play

Hunter in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hunter might be boring, but it will always be the easiest class to play in World of Warcraft. You don’t even have to struggle and master pets anymore.

It’s been made into the easiest and safest class in World of Warcraft. While it’s admittedly on the boring side, the fun part is finding rare, beautiful pets to fight for you in combat.

Each World of Warcraft class offers something cool and unique to make them special. They’re all worth playing, even if some are easiest than others. You can find the latest patch notes here.