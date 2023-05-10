World of Warcraft: Dragonflight tier list - Top tanks for Mythic+ in Season 2 (10.1)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s tanks are in a pretty good position for Mythic+ content for Season 2. None of these are exceptionally bad, but some certainly offer more than others do. You should play what class you feel comfortable on unless you have several options - in that case, go with whatever your group might feel is important. The class for the job could vary from dungeon to dungeon, though. It’s a great time to start the grind, though, since 10.1 only dropped this past week.

If you’re looking for the best tanks to play in Mythic+ content of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we’ve got you covered. Do bear in mind that this is just my opinion, and your mileage might vary. More important than any tier list is skill and comfortability with a character class. With that in mind, these are the tank classes that are seeing the most success right now.

Which tanks are the best in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 Mythic+ dungeons?

1) S-Tier classes

Protection Paladin

Shocked to see Protection Paladin at the top of this list? You probably shouldn’t be. Even though I am a Paladin main in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, I don’t tank often. Despite being nerfed, this class is still top of the charts. For Mythic+ tanks, Prot Paladins have a defense for nearly every situation.

Paladins also have Avenger’s Shield, which is a great way to pull, and can also interrupt/silence its target, alongside hitting 2 other enemies. It’s one of the best Paladin abilities, bar none, and whether you are casually playing or grinding the hardest keys, Protection Paladins are the best pick for tanks in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

2) A-Tier

Protection Warrior

Vengeance Demon Hunter

Brewmaster Monk

Guardian Druid

Protection Warriors may not feel so hot in Aberrus, but they’re sufficient for stomping their way through Mythic+ dungeons. Warriors are easy to play, are very forgiving, and excel at absorbing damage, so they’re still one of the best tanks for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons.

While I’m not a fan of playing Demon Hunters in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Vengeance spec is easily one of the top tanks in the game. Thanks to their new tier set bonuses, they can use Fiery Brand far more often, dealing incredible damage and reducing incoming damage.

While Monks feel like they’re low on most tiers, I like how they feel in Mythic+ dungeons. Thanks to their talent build, they are one of the strongest specs in the game. They also have solid utility options. It’s just a shame it’s a bit of a complex tanking class - there are so many easier options that do more for less work.

At the last minute, I bumped up Guardian Druid because it’s one of the easiest tanks to play in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They have solid tier bonuses and offer a solid buff (Mark of the Wild), and Thorns of Iron is so much fun. It’s a pretty forgiving class, so I shifted it up a slot.

3) B-Tier

Blood Death Knight

If you have the skill, Blood Death Knight is one of the best survival picks in the game. That’s the downside, though - this class might have great survivability, but the deeper you get into Mythic+ keys, they wind up feeling incredibly squishy. In the early to mid levels, they’re fantastic, but the higher you go, the weaker they feel.

You will probably notice there aren't any C or D-tier tanks in this list, as there are no exceptionally bad specs right now. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, even if some players may think otherwise. Regardless of my opinions, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight tanking is more about skill and what you need for a dungeon, not what any tier list says.

