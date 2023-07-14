World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Time Rifts vendors guide - All items purchasable in 10.1.5

World of Warcraft update 10.1.5 added new public Time Rifts events. This means players can unlock various new cosmetics, mounts, and pets by participating. It may take a long time to unlock everything, but there are 7 new vendors in Tyrhold, each offering unique, thematic gear. These items are based on alternate timelines of WoW, so they will all be worth having.

However, it’s important to note that none of the Time Rifts vendor items are useful in combat. It’s all cosmetics, tabards, pets, and mounts except for the occasional trinket. This ensures that the event is done because players want to do it and not because it’s required to power up for new World of Warcraft content.

What are Time Rifts in World of Warcraft?

This new content arrived in patch 10.1.5. When Time Rifts are open, players hop through portals and defeat various enemies across alternate World of Warcraft timelines. As you do this, you’ll unlock some amazing rewards, as well as Paracausal Flakes.

Paracausal Flakes are the currency you need to take back to the Time Rift vendors in World of Warcraft, which will conveniently be nearby. The 7 Time Rifts vendors are found in Tyrhold Reservoir, at coordinates 51.11, 56.67.

What rewards are available from the Time Rift vendors in World of Warcraft?

Each of the timelines players enter features a different reality as it pertains to World of Warcraft. These will also have their own unique items to unlock, which you can see below. Whether mounts or battle pets, it's worth exploring to unlock these items.

The Azmourne Time Rift represents the future that would have happened if the Scourge overran Azeroth instead of being ultimately defeated in World of Warcraft.

Azmourne items (Baron Silver)

Reins of the Scourgebound Vanquisher (3,000): Flying mount

Northern Ballista (1,050): Crossbow transmog

Bonegale Greataxe (1050): Two-handed axe transmog

Blighted Greatbow (1050): Bow transmog

Scourge Victorious Tabard (1,500): Tabard

Upraised Headstone (1,000): One-handed mace transmog

Frostspire (1,050): Staff transmog

Plague-Touched Stave (1,050): Staff Transmog

Cursed Blade of the Scourge (1,000): One-handed Sword transmog

Paracausal Fragment of Frostmourne (1,750): Trinket

Ebon Blade Commendation Badge (4,000): Increases your Reputation with the Knights of the Ebon Blade by 520.

N'Ruby (2,750): Battle Pet

In the A.Z.E.R.O.T.H. timeline, King Mechagon activated his doomsday device, destroying all of Azeroth's organic life. This means the machines ultimately won in World of Warcraft in this Time Rift.

A.Z.E.R.O.T.H items (Gill the Drill)

Killbot 9000 (2,750): Battle Pet

Energetic Power Knife (1,000): Dagger transmog

Clockwork Mallet (1,000): One-handed mace transmog

Order-Powered Mechblade (1,000): One-handed sword transmog

Energy Projection Regulator (1,000): Wand transmog

Overclocked Hand Cannon (1,050): Gun transmog

Defect Retirement Tool (1,050): Two-handed sword transmog

Steel-Lined Locking System (1,000): Shield transmog

Perfected Juggernaut (3,000): Ground mount

Paracasual Fragment of Val'anyr (1,750): Trinket

Rustbolt Resistance Insignia (1,000): Increases your reputation by 100 with the Rustbolt Resistance

Azmerloth is more or less the same timeline as traditional World of Warcraft. However, somewhere along the line, the only race that inhabits the world are Murlocks in this TIme Rift.

Azmerloth items (Sir Finley Mrrgglton)

Paracasual Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker (1,750): Trinket

Gill'dan (2,750): Battle Pet

Azewrath is a dark future, where the Burning Legion won the War of the Ancients. This means that demons control Azeroth, and the races that fought in the War have been soundly defeated.

Azewrath items (Falara Nightsong)

Doomrubble (2,750): Battle Pet

Jagged Treason (1,000): Warglaive transmog

Fel-Ridden Divider (1,050): Two-handed axe transmog

Demonic Bone-Crusher (1,050): Two-handed mace transmog

Branded Greatmaul (1,050): Two-handed mace transmog

Fel-Infused Polearm (1,050): Polearm transmog

Inferana Rod (1,050): Staff transmog

Heart-Slicer (1,050): Two-handed sword transmog

Paracausal Fragment of Azzinoth (1,750): Trinket

Felstorm Dragon (3,000): Flying mount

Legionfall Insignia (2,500): Increases your reputation by 250 with the Armies of Legionfall

In the Azq’roth Time Rift, the Black Empire was never defeated. The power of the Old Gods was never curtailed, and the planet is desolate and dead. It’s one of the more grim futures that could have happened in World of Warcraft.

Azq’roth items (Provisioner Qorra)

Jeepers (2,750): Battle Pet

Sulfur Hound's Leash (3,000): Ground mount

Pauldrons of the Fire Lord (1,100): Shoulder transmog - Ragnaros shoulders from the Firelands

Serrated Parasite (1,000): Dagger transmog

Consuming Claws (1,000): Fist Weapon transmog

Heretical Gavel (1,000): One-handed mace transmog

Unknown Horror's Arm (1,000): One-handed sword transmog

Its Focused Gaze (1,050): Staff transmog

Subjugator's Shield (1,000): Shield transmog

Paracausal Fragment of Sulfuras (1,750): Trinket

Rajani Insignia (2,500): Increases reputation with Rajani by 250

In the Warlands Time Rift, the Alliance and Horde never came together to battle against greater threats. Instead, the rift between the two sides grew, and war only escalated between them in World of Warcraft.

Warlands items (Warden Krizzik)

Obsidian Warwhelp (2,750): Battle Pet (Both Factions)

Warlands items (Alliance Only)

Reins of the Ravenous Black Gryphon (3,000): Flying mount

Jingoist's Slicer (1,000): One-handed axe transmog

Paracausal Fragment of Shalamayne (1,750): Trinket

Jingoist's Robe (1,750): Cloth chest transmog

Jingoist's Leggings (1,750): Cloth legs transmog

Jingoist's Hood (1,750): Cloth helm transmog

Jingoist's Cloth Gear Bag (1,000): Cloth waist and feet transmog

Jingoist's Cloth Equipment Bag (1,000): Cloth hand and wrist transmog

Jingoist's Cloth Armor Bag (1,000): Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog

Jingoist's Cuirass (1,750): Leather chest transmog

Jingoist's Pantaloons (1,750): Leather legs transmog

Jingoist's Headcover (1,750): Leather helm transmog

Jingoist's Leather Gear Bag (1,000): Leather waist and feet transmog

Jingoist's Leather Equipment Bagt (1,000): Leather hand and wrist transmog

Jingoist's Leather Armor Bag (1,000): Leather shoulder and cloak transmog

Jingoist's Chainmail (1,750): Mail chest transmog

Jingoist's Legguards (1,750): Mail legs transmog

Jingoist's Casque (1,750): Mail helm transmog

Jingoist's Mail Gear Bag (1,000): Mail waist and feet transmog

Jingoist's Mail Equipment Bag (1,000): Mail hand and wrist transmog

Jingoist's Mail Armor Bag (1,000): Mail shoulder and cloak transmog

Jingoist's Breastplate (1,750): Plate chest transmog

Jingoist's Legplates (1,750): Plate legs transmog

Jingoist's Greathelm (1,750): Plate helm transmog

Jingoist's Plate Gear Bag (1,000): Plate waist and feet transmog

Jingoist's Plate Equipment Bag (1,000): Plate hand and wrist transmog

Jingoist's Plate Armor Bag (1,000): Plate shoulder and cloak transmog

Stormwind Insignia (50): Increases reputation with Stormwind by 5

Warlands items (Horde only)

Horn of the White War Wolf (3,000): Ground mount

Warmonger's Ripper (1,000): One-handed axe transmog

Paracausal Fragment of Doomhammer (1,750): Trinket

Warmonger's Robe (1,050): Cloth chest transmog

Warmonger's Robe (1,750): Cloth chest transmog

Warmonger's Leggings (1,750): Cloth legs transmog

Warmonger's Skullcap (1,750): Cloth helm transmog

Warmonger's Cloth Gear Bag (1,000): Cloth waist and feet transmog

Warmonger's Cloth Equipment Bag (1,000): Cloth hand and wrist transmog

Warmonger's Cloth Armor Bag (1,000): Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog

Warmonger's Cuirass (1,750): Leather chest transmog

Warmonger's Pantaloons (1,750): Leather legs transmog

Warmonger's Headcover (1,750): Leather helm transmog

Warmonger's Leather Gear Bag (1,000): Leather waist and feet transmog

Warmonger's Leather Equipment Bag (1,000): Leather hand and wrist transmog

Warmonger's Leather Armor Bag (1,000): Leather shoulder and cloak transmog

Warmonger's Chainmail (1,750): Mail chest transmog

Warmonger's Legguards (1,750): Mail legs transmog

Warmonger's Casque (1,750): Mail helm transmog

Warmonger's Mail Gear Bag (1,000): Mail waist and feet transmog

Warmonger's Mail Equipment Bag (1,000): Mail hand and wrist transmog

Warmonger's Mail Armor Bag (1,000): Mail shoulder and cloak transmog

Warmonger's Breastplate (1,750): Plate chest transmog

Warmonger's Legplates (1,750): Plate legs transmog

Warmonger's Greathelm (1,750): Plate helm transmog

Warmonger's Plate Gear Bag (1,000): Plate waist and feet transmog

Warmonger's Plate Equipment Bag (1,000): Plate hand and wrist transmog

Warmonger's Plate Armor Bag (1,000): Plate shoulder and cloak transmog

Orgrimmar Insignia (50): Increases reputation with Stormwind by 5

Ulderoth is the final Time Rift in World of Warcraft and is a utopian future. In this timeline, the Titans established Order with an iron fist. Any corruption was immediately dealt with, so things were perfect as far as the Titans were concerned.

Ulderoth items (Sorotis)

Gold-Toed Albatross (3,000): Flying mount

Briarhorn Hatchling (2,750): Battle Pet

Paracausal Fragment of Seschenal (1,750): Trinket

Utopian Tabard (1,500): Tabard

Ensemble: Decorous Garments (2,500): Cloth Ensemble

Ensemble: Hauberk of Discipline (2,500): Mail Ensemble

Ensemble: Valhalas Ceremonial Armor (2,500): Plate Ensemble

Valhalas Peacekeeper (1,000): One-handed axe transmog

Hand of Order (1,000): Fist weapon transmog

Titan Watcher's Shortblade (1,000): One-handed sword transmog

Valhalas Heartstriker (1,050): Polearm transmog

Titanic Hourglass (1,000): Off-hand transmog

It will take a great deal of time to unlock all these items in World of Warcraft’s Time Rifts, but it will give players a huge assortment of cosmetics, mounts, and so much more. There is still plenty of time before patch 10.1.7, so there’s no rush to unlock all the items.