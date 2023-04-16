How to easily unlock Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury in World of Warcraft 

Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury is one of the most iconic weapons in World of Warcraft. It’s a legendary bow belonging to the Blood Elves race in the WoW of mysterious origins. The Thori’dal bow derives its power from Sunwell, and this particular weapon has the highest DPS at level 70 in World of Warcraft. Additionally, the bow grants the power of Feat of Strength, which brings in a tremendous boost to Agility (+19), Stamina (+29), Critical Strike (+18), and Haste (+19).

Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury can be equipped with only three classes in World of Warcraft. They are:

Hunters

Rouges

Warriors

In this guide, we’ll show you how to obtain the legendary bow of the Blood Elves, Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury.

Here’s how to obtain Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury in the World of Warcraft

This legendary bow is a coveted weapon among hunters and has a low drop chance of 7%. Unlike other legendaries such as the Shadowmourne, which involves undertaking a string of special quests, obtaining the Thori’dal on the other hand is a straightforward process. However, it does require a lot of luck and persistence.

To get Thori’dal the Stars’ Fury, you’d have to visit the Sunwell Plateau. You must use the Stormwind/Orgrimmar Portal for Shattrath. From there, use the portal to the Isle of Quel'Danas, where you will find a raid entrance located at 44, 45.

The Sunwell Plateau consists of six boss encounters that you need to defeat to have a chance at obtaining Thori'dal from Kil'jaeden, the final boss of the raid. This raid is specifically designed for level 70 players.

Here's our guide on how to quickly reach level 70 in World of Warcraft's latest expansion Dragonflight.

Once you have defeated all six bosses, you'll get a shot at obtaining Thori'dal by slaying the final boss of the raid, Kil'jaeden. Keep in mind that the drop chance is low, only 7%, so you may need to run the raid multiple times to get lucky.

To obtain Thori'dal, the Stars' Fury, follow these steps:

Use the Stormwind/Orgrimmar Portal for Shattrath.

Use the portal to the Isle of Quel'Danas.

Find the Sunwell Plateau raid entrance located at 44, 45.

Defeat all six bosses in the raid.

Fight Kil'jaeden the final boss and hope for a lucky drop of Thori'dal.

Repeat steps 4-5 weekly until you obtain the legendary bow.

Good luck on your quest for Thori'dal, the Stars' Fury.

