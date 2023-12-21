World of Warcraft: What are Hero Talents in The War Within expansion?

All classes and specializations will gain access to Hero Talents in World of Warcraft: The War Within. This expansion, coming later in 2024, will offer some new ways to play as both Alliance and Horde members climb their way to level 80 - the new level cap. However, depending on your specialization, you will only have access to certain Hero Talent builds. The complete list of abilities is not known yet, but we do know something about how it will all come together.

It’s all about having access to a new class fantasy, where players have access to some truly incredible powers. These are primarily based on classic characters from the Warcraft universe, allowing players to feel more powerful than ever before. Here’s what we know about World of Warcraft’s Hero Talents.

World of Warcraft introduces Hero Talents in The War Within expansion

The talent trees from the Dragonflight expansion do not appear to be changing in World of Warcraft: The War Within. Instead, we’ll receive Hero Talents. Now, the current skill trees will probably be adjusted to some degree, but we won’t be adding further abilities to them. If this changes, we’ll come back and update accordingly, but it doesn’t seem that way at this time.

As players go from levels 71-80, they’ll receive Talent Points that will feed into the new Hero talent trees. All 13 classes will have three talent trees, but each specialization will only have access to two. Demon Hunters (2 specs) and Druids (4 specs) are the only exceptions. Here’s an example: The Death Knight’s San’layn tree is available to both Unholy and Blood players.

Both specializations will have another Hero talent tree they will have access to. Unfortunately, while we know the names of all the trees, we do not know what specializations or powers they will have. However, thanks to a recent developer post, we know what Mountain Thane, San’layn, Chrono Warden, and Lightsmith do.

Each of these talent trees in World of Warcraft will have a primary ability (Keystone ability) and a powerful talent at the end of the tree (Capstone ability). These trees all have a theme and ways to vary, and they will adjust your gameplay.

For example, Hero Talent specialization Lightsmith is all about creating weapons and shields out of light and using them/granting them to allies. Here is every talent tree and what we know about their specializations:

Death Knight

Rider of the Apocalypse:

San’layn: Blood/Unholy

Blood/Unholy Deathbringer:

Evoker

Chronowarden: Augmentation/Preservation

Augmentation/Preservation Ruby Adept:

Scalecommander:

Monk

Master of Harmony:

Shado-Pan:

Conduit of the Celestials:

Rogue

Deathstalker:

Trickster:

Fatebound:

Shaman

Stormbringer:

Farseer:

Totemic:

Demon Hunter

Aldrachi Reaver:

Fel-Scarred:

Hunter

Sentinel:

Pack Leader:

Dark Ranger:

Paladin

Lightsmith: Holy/Protection

Holy/Protection Herald of the Sun:

Templar:

Warlock

Soul Harvester:

Hellcaster:

Diabolist:

Druid

Keeper of the Grove:

Elune’s Chosen:

Wildstalker:

Druid of the Claw:

Mage

Sunfury:

Frostfire:

Spellslinger:

Priest

Voidweaver:

Oracle:

Archon:

Warrior

Colossus:

Slayer:

Mountain Thane: Fury/Protection

You cannot take every specialization in a Hero talent tree. From Keystone to Capstone, there are 11 total nodes, and several of these nodes on the tree will have choices to make. Thankfully, you can swap these around at will, so if you decide you don’t like a setup or need something else, you can adjust as necessary in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

World of Warcraft’s The War Within Expansion drops in mid-2024, though no confirmed release date has been given.