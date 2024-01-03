How to easily complete Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (January 2024)

If you want to know how to easily complete the Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, look no further. It shouldn’t take more than a handful of hours to knock out all 1,000 points at the beginning of the month.

Each month, Blizzard gives players a series of objectives to complete to attain an extra 500 Trader’s Tenders for the Trading Post. While you can do any of these that you want, this is, in our estimation, the easiest and most rewarding set of objectives you can do.

We’ll also include some honorable mentions that are short and simple to do. If you want to know how to easily complete the Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft, these objectives will get you done in no time.

Best missions to easily complete Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft

If you want to easily complete the Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft, beat up some weak monsters in Pet Battles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Best objectives to complete

Defeat 5 Raid Bosses (100 points)

Defeat 20 Raid Bosses (100 points)

Complete the "Big Time Adventurer" Storyline (200 points)

Win 15 Pet Battles (100 points)

Complete 10 Quests (100 points)

Complete 25 Quests (100 points)

Defeat a Dragon Isles World Boss (100 points)

Kill Creatures in the Emerald Dream (100 points)

Complete 5 World Quests (100 points)

Other useful objectives to complete

/flex at a Bronze Timekeeper Assist (25 points)

/ponder in Amirdrassil (25 points)

Plant Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream (25 points)

Complete Quests while in a party (100 points)

Win 5 Pet Battles in Silithus (100 points)

Why we chose these Traveler's Log objectives in World of Warcraft

Firelands? ICC? Whatever raids you pick, just defeat 20 bosses (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When I consider how to easily complete the Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft, I think about a few things. I want my time to not be wasted, and I want it to be things I enjoy. So, if you’re a big fan of doing Mythic+ runs and competitive PVP, you might want to do those. I feel like the completion times of these activities are not worth it.

The Raid Bosses is perhaps one of the fastest you can do if you have a character at level cap. A run through a couple of older world raids for easy-to-farm mounts like Invincible’s Reins won’t take more than 20 minutes per run. I run ICC25 Heroic on two characters, and that’s all sorted out. If there are other raids I’m working on, like Naxxramas, Firelands, Molten Core, or Karazhan, those are also fine to do.

The most interesting completion point this month is 15 Pet Battles. It doesn’t require the pet battles to be a specific level, so you can take your Level 25 squad to a capital city like Orgrimmar and defeat Level 1-5 monsters outside the city. There’s no reason to challenge yourself for this.

As you can see, I don't have many World Quests left (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Then, I combined 5 World Quests, Defeat Dragon Isles World Boss, Dragon Isles Creatures, and X Quests. I did the World Quests and World Boss quests first, which counted toward my total 10/25 quests completed for the Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft.

The kind of quests you complete in World of Warcraft Traveler's Log doesn’t matter. When I did the remaining quests, I logged onto lower-level characters and stomped through easy quests. If you have rewards for your Dragon Isles reputation to claim, those also count as quests completed. Just head back to the proper vendor to claim your level-up rewards.

The only thing on this list that isn’t “swift” is the Big Time Adventurer storyline. I put it here because you may already have this completed for your Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft. Also, it’s honestly one of the best quest chains in the entire expansion and shouldn't be missed.

All Traveler's Log objectives in World of Warcraft (January 2024)

The Traveler's Log has something for almost everyone (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Complete 5 Mythic+ Dungeons

Earn 7500 Honor

Fulfill Crafting Orders

Defeat 5, 20 Raid Bosses

Complete the Big Time Adventurer Storyline

Win 15 Pet Battles

Win 10 Non-Skirmish Arena Matches

Win 5 Battlegrounds

Complete 10, 25, 50 Quests

Defeat a Dragon Isles World Boss

Kill Creatures in the Emerald Dream

Complete Quests while in a Party

Complete Weekly Crafting Quests

Complete a PVP World Quest on the Dragon Isles

Complete the Bronze Hatchling quests

Defeat 25 Dungeon Bosses

Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens

Gain Class Levels

Win 5 Pet Battles in Silithus

Win 5 Pet Battles in the Emerald Dream

Earn Reputation Throughout the Dragon Isles

/wave at Nozdormu

Complete 1, 5 Time Rift

Complete 5, 10, 25 World Quests

Gather 50, 250 herbs, ores, or skins on the Dragon Isles

Slay Players in The Emerald Dream

Use the Bronze Dragon Banner Toy

Use the Hourglass of Eternity Toy

Use the Stasis Sand Toy

/flex at a Bronze Timekeeper Assistant

/ponder in Amirdrassil

Darkmoon Faire: Use the Everlasting Darkmoon Firework Toy on Darkmoon Faire Island

Darkmoon Faire: Win 1, 5 Arcade Games

Plant 5 Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream

Use the Bronze Timepiece During a Dragonriding Race

Outland Cup: Complete 5, 10, 20 Dragonriding Courses

Call of the Scarab: Complete Silithyst (Jan 20 - Jan 23)

Call of the Scarab: Donate War Supplies (Jan 20 - Jan 23)

Call of the Scarab: Taunt an Opposite Faction Player (Jan 20 - Jan 23)

Call of the Scarab: Kill a Colossus (Jan 20 - Jan 23)

Call of the Scarab: Kill a Colossus at Each Hive (Jan 20 - Jan 23)

Final Surge: Complete Dragonflight Dungeons (Jan 24 - Jan 31)

Final Surge: Complete Quests (Jan 24 - Jan 31)

Final Surge: Complete World Quests (Jan 24 - Jan 31)

WoW will continue to see a wealth of new content updates roll out across 2024. Alongside these will be monthly updates to this system. Make sure to check back monthly to learn how to easily complete the Traveler's Log in World of Warcraft.