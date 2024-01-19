If you want to know how to easily find Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in World of Warcraft, get ready to grab your tacklebox and head to the water. Arguably one of the coolest transmogs to hit WoW, these glasses will let players channel their inner Geddy Lee or Ozzy Osbourne with their stylish, blue circular look. This is a head-slot item, so you’ll have to decide whether you show off your helmet or these glasses, but let’s be honest: Platemail and sunglasses are an amazing look.

There’s a lot of discussion and speculation on exactly how to easily find Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in World of Warcraft. Fortunately, we have all the details you need to know if you will hunt down this rare but amazing piece of cosmetic equipment.

Where to easily find Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in World of Warcraft

There are plenty of useful fishing spots to pick from (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The best head-slot transmog can now be located once you know how to find Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in World of Warcraft easily. It can only be found in one location - Gilneas. That means you must head down to the newly-opened zone - whether Horde or Alliance - and start fishing. This is a great activity to do while you’re watching another streamer to unlock the Grim Campfire toy.

While it’s likely you can find it anywhere in the waters of Gilneas, there are a few spots where players have reportedly had luck finding Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in World of Warcraft. You can find the coordinates below:

53.5, 42.4

61.8, 43.8

71.5, 54.1

60.4, 55.3

59.3, 51.2

51.9, 51.0

51.2, 48.7

50.75, 48.04

This makes fishing much easier without having to use macros or third-party apps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Personally, my fishing spot of choice was (50.75, 48.04). Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed number of casts you need to do into the water to get this item to drop. It will take some time - some players have gotten lucky and picked it up in 20 or so casts, while others, like myself, spent well over 100 tries.

I also recommend going into your hotkey settings and searching for “interact.” Make an interact key (I used “F”) so you can just tap a button once the bobber dips into the water. You do have to have your mouse hovering over the bobber, but it’s far less tedious that way.

Requirements to easily find Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in World of Warcraft

Good luck! It's going to take a few casts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Many people have said that you must be on the Reclaiming Gilneas storyline in order to fish this up. However, quite a few people on the Wowhead comments section have reported that to not be the case. Some have gone down into Gilneas on their level 20 characters to grab it, while others have fished theirs up after completing the storyline in this zone.

What this means is that the only requirements on how to easily get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in World of Warcraft are to have the fishing skill and to be able to safely get to the Gilneas zone.

Reclaiming Gilneas is only one of the new content updates to come to the game in the Seeds of Renewal update. There’s so much to be excited about in WoW for the year 2024.