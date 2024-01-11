WoW Grim Campfire toy Twitch drop announced: How to unlock, dates, and more

If you want the WoW Grim Campfire toy for your collection, you won’t have to wait very long. An eerie, blue-flamed fire, this item was once only available through the World of Warcraft card game from the equipment card of the same name.

Found around the 4.0.1 update in the Worldbreaker expansion, this card goes for a relatively high price in local card shops and digital storefronts. However, thanks to Twitch and Blizzard Entertainment, this rare toy can be yours for virtually no effort.

The Grim Campfire toy is coming soon to people who have their Twitch and Battle.net accounts connected. This is the next in a long line of rare, expensive loot cards from the World of Warcraft TCG being given away for free.

How to unlock the WoW Grim Campfire toy for free via Twitch Drops

To celebrate the upcoming Seeds of Renewal update in World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s giving away the WoW Grim Campfire toy in-game. This giveaway has not begun yet but will be around for a limited time. The toy will be available for viewers on Twitch from January 16 until January 23, 2024.

Start Date: January 16, 10 am PST

January 16, 10 am PST End Date: January 23, 10 am PST

To unlock this, you must watch at least four hours of World of Warcraft content on any channel with Twitch Drops active to receive the WoW Grim Campfire toy. You also need to have your Twitch account linked to your Battle.net.

This can be done via the Battle.net website. Blizzard warned players that there is a seven-day-long cooldown before you relink a different account, so make sure you have the correct one connected, and it's set for the right region.

What is the WoW Grim Campfire toy?

Part of what made the World of Warcraft TCG were items like the WoW Grim Campfire toy. This one dropped in the Worldbreaker expansion and is only available as a loot card. Right now, it retails for $90-$150, so it is not as expensive as the Tabard of Brilliance, which can go for over $200.

The various mounts from the World of Warcraft TCG are also incredibly expensive, with several going into the thousands of dollars. The Grim Campfire toy sets up a ghastly campfire for the player. Blue flames eerily flicker above a series of skulls.

While it doesn’t give you the Spirit bonus for sitting by a campfire, you can cook with it. That, and its unique look, make it worth adding this card to your collection. It’s an item that cannot be acquired normally in World of Warcraft, except perhaps through the Black Market.

Fans of World of Warcraft will not want to miss out on this free version of the WoW Grim Campfire toy. It will be available for a limited time, from January 16 through January 23, 2024.