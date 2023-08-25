World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Tabard of Brilliance Twitch drop guide

The Tabard of Brilliance is another rare TCG drop available for World of Warcraft players. Currently present in the game, it can be claimed for a limited time, and you don't need to spend four hours to claim it. This particular cosmetic is one of a collection of Tabards that are exclusively obtainable through the WoW TCG. While this one might not be aesthetically appealing, it’s incredibly rare.

If you want to know how long this will be available and how to get it, we’ve got you covered. However, this time-limited cosmetic would typically cost you hundreds of dollars on eBay or millions of gil on the Black Market Auction House.

When is the Tabard of Brilliance available in World of Warcraft?

Expand Tweet

The Tabard of Brilliance is available in World of Warcraft from August 24, 2023, at 9:30 AM PDT until September 28, 2023, at 9:29 AM PDT. Like the rare Tabard of the Void and similar items, these cosmetics are rare and often have a high price tag.

These loot cards are still scarce, though some players claimed them via UDE Points. During the WoW TCG’s lifetime, players could redeem 2,000 UDE points to claim one of eight epic tabards, including this one. Despite its appearance being less appealing to some players, its rarity and value in the game have increased significantly over time.

Claiming the Tabard of Brilliance in World of Warcraft

Expand Tweet

To claim the Tabard of Brilliance, you must be a Prime Gaming member - which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you already have access to this. You also need to link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts.

Link Blizzard and Twitch

Log into your Twitch account

Create a Blizzard account, if possible, on Battle.net

Connect your Twitch account to your Prime account via this link.

The next step is to claim the Prime Gaming Offer. This can be done from now until September 28, 2023, at 9:29 AM PDT, which marks the end of the offer period. The instructions to claim the reward are below.

Claim your Twitch Reward

Head to Prime Gaming’s WoW page

Log in and authorize

Verify your linked Blizzard account, click Claim Your Loot

Log into World of Warcraft

The loot will be in your “Collections” interface

Expand Tweet

In addition, this is not available for the Classic servers - only the traditional Retail World of Warcraft servers. If you want this Tabard added to your collection, you must act fast. It’s only available for a limited time in WoW.

World of Warcraft has dropped quite a few rare, valuable items from the WoW TCG via Twitch drops in the past, such as the rare Blazing Hippogryph mount.