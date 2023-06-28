How to unlock rare World of Warcraft Swift Shorestrider mount via Prime Gaming

World of Warcraft players are about to get another free rare mount - the Swift Shorestrider. Originally only available in the WoW TCG, it will be available starting tomorrow, June 29, 2023, for free - provided you have a Prime Gaming subscription. Considering the value of this rare mount, it makes sense to obtain it while it is available. However, it will only be free for a limited time, so try not to miss out on availing it.

This isn’t the first amazing mount that World of Warcraft players have seen in Prime Gaming. The Swift Shorestrider is as expensive as many of the popular WoW TCG loot cards, though, so either way, it is worth taking the time to scoop up while you can.

How to unlock rare World of Warcraft Swift Shorestrider for free in Prime Gaming

The Swift Shorestrider was only available in a WoW TCG expansion Throne of the Tides booster pack, with luck being another factor. If you didn’t get one that way, it can be purchased from eBay for an exorbitant amount. The cheapest I saw this mount go for was around $300, although it usually costs $500 to $600.

If you want this beautiful ground mount in WoW, you can get one for free starting June 29, 2023. From 9:30 am PDT onwards, players can claim this mount for free via Prime Gaming.

Duration of giveaway

Prime Gaming begins: June 29, 2023, 9:30 am PDT

June 29, 2023, 9:30 am PDT Prime Gaming ends: July 27, 2023, 9:29 am PDT

World of Warcraft @Warcraft Prime Gaming Alert



Get the Epic Purple Shirt before it’s gone!



And get the Swift Shorestrider starting June 29.



You have nearly a month to get the Swift Shorestrider for free, provided you have a Prime Gaming account. This is easily one of the rarest mounts in the game, so don't skip it.

How to link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts for World of Warcraft’s Swift Shorestrider

If you want the free rare mount in World of Warcraft, your Blizzard and Twitch accounts must be linked. Thankfully, this is an easy process to complete on the Twitch website. Make sure you have a Blizzard account as well.

Log into your Twitch account.

Create a Blizzard account if you don’t have one yet.

Open Settings, then Twitch Connections.

Locate the Blizzard Battle.net section, and choose your gameplay region.

Log in to the Blizzard account you want to link and click “Log in to Blizzard”

How to claim your Swift Shorestrider for your World of Warcraft account via Prime Gaming

Once you’ve logged into Twitch during the aforementioned time period, you can claim your free mount in WoW. This is also a simple process, as is unlocking the mount in the actual MMO.

Claim the Prime Gaming Offer

Visit Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft

Log in to your Prime Gaming account and authorize

Verify your linked Blizzard account and click “Claim your Loot”

Thereafter, logging into WoW to get your new mount in the Collections portion of the in-game UI is simple.

Redeem your rewards

Launch the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app

Log into your Blizzard account

Load into World of Warcraft

Open your “Collections,” and the mount will be in the mount section.

If you complete the steps before the Swift Shorestrider unlocks, you will see the “Epic Purple Shirt,” which ends tomorrow. Fans who like the classic TCG loot mounts can pick a new one starting tomorrow. You have around one month to unlock it, so don’t miss out.

