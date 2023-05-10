How to get the rare Blazing Hippogryph for free via World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch drops

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Twitch drops are running right now, and the rare Blazing Hippogryph mount comes with them. The Ethereal Portal giveaway wraps up today, and this afternoon, you can start watching WoW streamers to unlock this exclusive mount. The giveaway mount usually is only available for an extreme amount of money. If you didn’t play the WoW TCG or spend real money on the card that unlocks it, you don’t have to stress any further.

If you want to know how to unlock the Blazing Hippogryph in World of Warcraft via Twitch drops, here’s what you need to know and do on the streaming platform. This mount is only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out on it.

Unlock free Blazing Hippogryph in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight via Twitch Drops

The Blazing Hippogryph was a mount in WoW’s TCG in the form of a loot card. Even after the announcement that it would be a Twitch drop, it’s still going for $1,000 to $1,900 on websites like eBay, so instead of spending that money, get it for free by watching World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Starting today, May 9, 2023, at 10 am PDT, to celebrate patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, fans can quickly unlock the Blazing Hippogryph. All you have to do is watch 4 hours of any WoW streamer with drops available on Twitch. Just connect your Battle.net and Twitch first. This event ends on May 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm PDT.

Connect Battle.net and Twitch

Click this link to go to the connections section of Battle.net and sign in

Click the “Connect” link for Twitch

Follow on-screen instructions

This only works on PC and Mac web browsers or the Twitch app. However, you won’t get credit on smart TVs, TV apps, or console apps.

Not every World of Warcraft: Dragonflight streamer has drops enabled, though, so to prevent that time being wasted, hop on Twitch, and in the search bar, type “World of Warcraft: Dragonflight drops.” This will pull up a list of currently streaming players with drops listed in their stream titles.

If a streamer ends their content before 4 hours, there’s no problem. Twitch will track all progress toward the Blazing Hippogryph - but you can’t watch multiple streams simultaneously. You don’t have to be active, either. You can lower the volume and go back to what you’re doing. Just tune in, watch one of your favorite World of Warcraft: Dragonflight streamers, and scoop up a free mount.

The Blazing Hippogryph is one of the rarer loot card mounts for the WoW TCG, and through the Twitch collaboration with Blizzard Games, you can unlock it for free instead of having to spend over a thousand dollars.

Once you’ve watched 4 hours of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, click the “claim” button on your stream or via the Drops Inventory on Twitch. From there, it’s a simple matter of hopping into WoW, going to the “mounts” portion of your collection tab, and unwrapping it.

However, these drops have a 7-day timer on Twitch before expiration, so don’t forget about it once you’ve spent time on the streaming website.

