All World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 Twitch drop rewards and how to redeem them

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 and some significant Twitch drops are coming. Over the past few months, Blizzard Games has given away some incredible drops via a Twitch integration, rewarding players watching WoW streamers on the platform. This has included several mounts that can only be purchased on the second-hand market or by cracking unopened packs of specific WoW TCG expansions. That trend will continue to celebrate the arrival of Season 2 in the MMO.

Players will have a limited time to watch a few hours of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight streamers with drops enabled to receive their rewards. Thankfully, as long as it’s a player streaming WoW, that’s all that matters, according to the Blizzard website. Look no further if you want to know the rewards and when they’re available.

What Twitch drops are available for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2?

Two rewards will be available as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch drops: Ethereal Portal (toy) and Blazing Hippogryph (mount). Each has a limited time frame to unlock the item for your in-game collection. These items are unique because they are only available as loot cards in the World of Warcraft: TCG collection, which is no longer being printed.

In particular, the Blazing Hippogryph mount is valued between $1,000-$1,900 via third-party markets, and the Ethereal Portal is in the low hundreds. Both are rare and worthwhile, as one is a mount and the other acts as a fancy Hearthstone.

Time frames for Twitch drops

Ethereal Portal toy: May 2 to May 9

May 2 to May 9 Blazing Hippogryph mount: May 9 to 15

To be eligible, you need to have your Twitch account connected, and during that time frame, watch at least four hours of any World of Warcraft: Dragonflight stream that has drops enabled.

How to connect Twitch to WoW

Head to the Battle.net website

Sign in, and click the “Connect link for Twitch.”

Follow the remaining instructions, and link your Twitch account.

You can watch these streams on PC/Mac web browsers or via the Twitch app on your mobile device. Unfortunately, watching on Smart TVs, TV apps, or game console apps will not work. Watching multiple streams simultaneously doesn’t count for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch drop progress either.

Thankfully, it doesn’t matter which stream you watch, though. If you tune in to Asmongold for two hours and then spend two hours watching another World of Warcraft: Dragonflight streamer, you’ll continue to progress towards the rewards.

Once you’ve met the time requirement, claim the drop on the channel you’re watching, or head to your Drops Inventory menu on Twitch. It’s also worth noting that the rewards expire seven days after they’ve been claimed if a Battle.net account hasn’t been linked, so make sure to do that.

These rewards are available in North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Both rewards in this Twitch drop are sporadic and cost hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars if you want them on your account. However, you can get them for free if you support your favorite streamers during the beginning of Season 2 in early May. You can read our latest interview with the WoW devs about 10.1 here.

