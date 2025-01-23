Nightingale plans to start 2025 with a new Spaghetti Western tileset and Dye system

The dev studio behind Nightingale, Inflexion Games, is all set to start off the new year with an update for the game. It will feature a fresh Spaghetti Western tileset, Dye system, and more. The team lead, Aaryn Flynn, has confirmed that the title will continue to grow, despite the external challenges.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the update coming to Nightingale in 2025.

What to expect from Nightingale in 2025

The new update will open new doors for character customizations (Image via Inflexion Games)

The first phase of the update focuses on technical improvements that will provide a smoother, more refined gameplay experience. An upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.4 stands at the core of these enhancements, aimed at reducing technical debt and potentially improving overall game performance.

Additional improvements include refined augment systems, enhanced building mechanics, and critical bug fixes that are based on player reports.

That said, the most exciting feature is the new Dye and customization system. Players have long requested more ways to personalize their characters, and Inflexion Games has delivered. The revamped system allows players to mix and match clothing styles, apply unique colors, and help make their characters their own.

Devs are looking forward to bringing new changes in the game this year (Image via Inflexion Games)

The update will also introduce a breathtaking Spaghetti Western-themed tileset that promises to completely transform the game's visual landscape. Inspired by classic Western cinema, this new tileset will help you make your buildings more expressive.

The modular design will allow you to combine different set pieces, creating everything from rustic homesteads to expansive western-inspired landscapes.

The update will roll out in two primary phases. The first, expected in the upcoming weeks, from the day of writing, will focus on technical improvements and initial bug fixes. The anniversary update will follow, bringing the full customization features and the Spaghetti Western tileset.

While some specifics are still being finalized, the development team has hinted at potential future developments, including more details about Nightingale City.

With such a focus on making the customization aspects of the game more refined, you can expect to make the title feel more personalized in 2025. However, this is just the beginning. According to the devs, you can look forward to a lot more surprises to come, this year, in Nightingale.

