All weapon changes coming with Rust Primitive update

The Rust Primitive update is right around the corner, bringing brand-new content with the next force wipe on February 6, 2025. As evident from the name, this update will seek to overhaul the ongoing primitive gear kits in the game and focus on adding newer gameplay mechanics to make it even more competitive and creative.

This article will provide a detailed brief on all the weapon changes coming with the Rust Primitive update. Read below to know more.

Rust Primitive update: All weapon changes explored

First and foremost, the Rust Primitive update will seek to add a range of new primitive weapons to the game. As evident from the official blog and several Staging Branch showcases — the developers are planning to add siege weapons, shields, 4-shot crossbows, and more. Let's explore these items in detail.

Siege weapons

Ballista in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Siege weapons in Rust are the hottest new items that players are eagerly waiting for. These items will revolutionize online raiding and offline raiding in the game. As seen in the official blog, players will get their hands on a total of four unique siege machines, which include:

Siege Tower: Players will be able to use the in-game Siege Tower to climb over external walls without sacrificing cover. It provides players access to drawbridges and shutters.

Players will be able to use the in-game Siege Tower to climb over external walls without sacrificing cover. It provides players access to drawbridges and shutters. Catapult: The Catapult is a projectile-based raiding weapon. It can load up on many throwable items, including inflammable propane tank IED bombs. This item will be horse-drawn, as provided by the official blog.

The Catapult is a projectile-based raiding weapon. It can load up on many throwable items, including inflammable propane tank IED bombs. This item will be horse-drawn, as provided by the official blog. Ballista: The Ballista is a combination of a catapult and a large crossbow. Given the heft of its projectiles, it was highly accurate. In Rust, those features remain, and the Ballista also has multiple ammo types and can do heavy damage to people, doors, and vehicles.

The Ballista is a combination of a catapult and a large crossbow. Given the heft of its projectiles, it was highly accurate. In Rust, those features remain, and the Ballista also has multiple ammo types and can do heavy damage to people, doors, and vehicles. Battering Ram: The Battering Ram will be used as the primary device to blow through compound walls. It is a drivable entity, allowing players to bash through enemy defenses without much hindrance.

Shields

Shields will be featured in the Rust Primitive update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Shields will be part of the brand-new weapon package coming with the Primitive update. This defensive tool can be paired with primitive melee weapons, such as spears, swords, and maces in the game, providing a unique gameplay experience to all players.

4 Shot Mini Crossbow

Expand Tweet

The 4 Shot Mini Crossbow is also one of the newest weapons coming with the Rust Primitive update. It has been officially confirmed by developers, and the latest Staging Branch showcase also provides quite a detailed look into its functioning.

As per the current Staging Branch build, the 4 Shot Mini Crossbow can be crafted using:

100 Wood

175 Metal

4 Rope

1 Gear

These materials are extremely affordable even in the early stages of wipe, and naturally, its addition will bring forth quite an interesting change to the primitive weapon meta in Rust.

As per cipeaX — a popular Rust content creator on X — the item will be listed as a default blueprint in the game. Essentially, players won't need to spend hours scourging for this weapon's blueprint to research it. Instead, it will be available by default and can be crafted anytime they are within the crafting radius of a Workbench Level 1. However, pending official confirmation, we cannot attest to the accuracy of this statement.

That's everything we know about the Rust Primitive update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

