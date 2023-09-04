No Man's Sky guide: How to begin Expedition 11 Voyagers

In conjunction with the latest update in No Man's Sky, Hello Games has put a brand new expedition on the table. The Echoes update, released on August 24, 2023, is a handful by itself. With a new robot faction and tons of other in-game features, you can expect to spend a solid few hours figuring your way out of everything that was dumped on you with Echoes.

Now, with the 11th Expedition right at your doorstep, you might feel lost and overwhelmed with the volume of features coming at you simultaneously. If you are new to the game or if this is your first Community Expedition, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind.

While it is more complicated than simply marking a mission, accomplishing the tasks, and collecting your rewards, it is not the hardest thing to do in No Man's Sky.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to get started with this brand-new iteration of No Man’s Sky’s Community Expedition.

How to start Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky and initiate the first Phase of the Expedition

The time-limited, curated experiences offered by expeditions resemble No Man's Sky's attempt at offering seasonal content to its player base. Community expeditions are known to give you a taste of every mechanic that you will come across in this space simulation through a set of milestone missions.

You will receive exciting rewards as you complete each milestone in the Expedition and a final reward for completing the full expedition, at the very end.

Firstly, before starting a new Expedition in No Man's Sky, you will have to create a new save file. You will not be allowed to play a new Expedition on an existing saved game.

After you create a new save file, you can find the Community Expedition tab in the main menu. It will read “Expedition 11: Voyagers”. Once you click on this, a loading screen will appear asking if you want to “Initialise Expedition” in No Man's Sky.

Upon agreeing, you will be greeted by a cutscene on a freighter. This will initiate the first Phase out of the six in this expedition. Community expeditions usually run for 6 weeks but this iteration has been extended to 8, offering a little extra time to complete all the 6 Phases.

Why do you need to make a new save file for No Man's Sky’s Community Expedition 11: Voyagers?

Every Expedition comes with a set goal that you will need to achieve. These goals are challenging only if you have to start from scratch. If you already come in with a save file with 100+ hours of playtime, you will have almost everything that you would have to grind for during the expedition otherwise.

So, the reason that No Man's Sky makes you create a new save file is to make the Expedition a bit easier and more fun.

All Expedition 11: Voyagers rewards in No Man's Sky

You will get the following rewards:

Electric-themed Jetpack trail for your Exosuit

Posters

A mechanical paw

Base ornaments

HoverDroid Companion

Barrinf these major ones, you stand to win a lot of other rewards as you progress through the expedition.