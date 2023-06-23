No Man's Sky guide: How to find navigation data?

No Man's Sky has been introducing much content for interlopers to enjoy ever since the game was released in 2016. The Frontiers update was one of the biggest that it has ever seen, adding many new curiosities to No Man's Sky. One unique new addition was that of Navigation Data. Once considered a rare commodity, it has become more readily available to players recently but is still equally important.

In this article, you will learn how to get your hands on Navigation Data in No Man's Sky.

How to get Navigation Data in No Man's Sky?

Navigation Data is a valuable curiosity added to No Man's Sky in the Frontiers update. Currently, in this title, you can acquire Navigation Data in the following ways:

From Galactic Trade Terminal : You can find Galactic Trade Terminals in Space Stations, trading posts, and minor settlements. You can purchase Navigation Data for 1,000 Units from these terminals.

: You can find Galactic Trade Terminals in Space Stations, trading posts, and minor settlements. You can purchase Navigation Data for 1,000 Units from these terminals. Cargo Drops : You can find cargo drops randomly while exploring any planet. They are located on every planet in this game and usually in a group comprising a couple of green boxes, a yellow box, and a red barrel. You can collect navigation data from the red barrels. You must possess the Atlas Pass v1 when opening the red barrel; otherwise, you will be denied access to its contents. While on a planet, you can use the Analysis Visor on your multitool to locate Cargo Drops.

: You can find cargo drops randomly while exploring any planet. They are located on every planet in this game and usually in a group comprising a couple of green boxes, a yellow box, and a red barrel. You can collect navigation data from the red barrels. You must possess the Atlas Pass v1 when opening the red barrel; otherwise, you will be denied access to its contents. While on a planet, you can use the Analysis Visor on your multitool to locate Cargo Drops. From Ancient Data Structures: These are resource nodes in this title, and you can locate them on any planet using the Analysis Visor on your multitool. It will appear as a yellow star on the screen. Interacting with these Ancient Data Structures will give you a lot of Navigation Data.

These are resource nodes in this title, and you can locate them on any planet using the Analysis Visor on your multitool. It will appear as a yellow star on the screen. Interacting with these Ancient Data Structures will give you a lot of Navigation Data. Crafting Barrel Fabricators: You can prepare the red barrels in Cargo Drops and extract their Navigation Data. You must unlock this item from the Space Anomaly using Salvaged Data. You must go to the Construction Research Station in the back area of the Anomaly and purchase the Barrel Fabricator here. Once done, you can craft them on your freighter or any of your bases. You must also have the Atlas Pass v1. Otherwise, you will not be able to access the barrels.

What does Navigation Data do in No Man's Sky?

You can trade Navigation Data with the Cartographer on any Space Station for specific charts like Planetary or Settlement Location charts.

Poll : 0 votes