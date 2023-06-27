No Man's Sky guide: How to unlock the XO Suit helmet in 2023

From the name, you might think that the XO Suit is a suit that you can wear in No Man's Sky, but it is just a helmet. It was a reward included in the Xbox Booster Pack that was given to players who had pre-ordered the game back in the day. This pack had two variants, each offering the recipients a special XO Suit, a limited edition multitool called the Vertic-LX, and a Starting Boost of 10,000 units in No Man's Sky.

This article will teach you about the XO Suit and how to unlock it in your No Man's Sky save file.

What is the XO Suit in No Man's Sky?

The XO Suit is a helmet customization cosmetic for your character in No Man's Sky. You can find this helmet in the 14th slot of any Character Customization Terminal.

How to get the XO Suit in No Man's Sky?

As mentioned above, you must pre-order No Man's Sky on your Xbox to get the Xbox Booster Pack as a reward. It would automatically unlock your account, and you could apply the cosmetic at any Character Customization Terminal.

There are no other methods in the game by which you can unlock this particular helmet. However, there is a tool that you can use to unlock this item in your save file. This tool is called the Save Editor, with two variants: GoatFungus and NomNom.

The GoatFungus editor is designed for the Steam version of the game, while the NomNom editor is for the Xbox. It is important to note that if you are unfamiliar with JSON scripts, this might be confusing for you. But if you follow this guide to the tee, you can unlock the XO Suit.

How to download the save editors?

The GoatFungus save editor is also known as the NMSSaveEditor, and you can get the zip file from GitHub. The same is true for NomNom as well. If you bought No Man's Sky from Steam, get GoatFungus. If you are a Game Pass user, you must get NomNom. For this particular helmet, we will be using the GoatFungus editor, as it can work with Xbox save files too.

Once you unpack the zip file, you will have to do the following things:

Run the NMSSaveEditor.bat file in the folder.

Select the save file from the drop-down menu.

Click on Edit and select Edit Raw JSON.

Under "PlayerStateData," you have to click on "KnownSpecials".

On the right side, type in "^SPEC_XOHELMET". Follow the pattern in which the other entries are written. If you make this entry at the top of the list or somewhere in between, include a comma at the end of the line.

You can now close the JSON window and save your changes at the following prompt.

Click on File, and then save your account.

Close your save editor and then open No Man's Sky.

Note: You should never run the game and the Save Editor simultaneously, as this can corrupt your game's save file, and there is nothing you can do to fix it.

Once in the game, you can quickly go to Space Anomaly and choose the 14th helmet customization slot. That will give you the XO Suit in the game.

