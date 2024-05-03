No Man's Sky Orbital Patch 4.65 brings variety of bug fixes

The May 1 No Man's Sky Orbital Patch 4.65 introduces several bug fixes aimed to address significant gameplay issues raised by the community since the last major content update. The patch notes provide a look at what these issues are, including player bases failing to upload, player ships incorrectly docking, and a rare blocker in the Nexus mission to deliver pearls.

Read on below to find the entire No Man's Sky Orbital update 4.65 patch notes.

No Man's Sky Orbital patch notes for update 4.65

Expand Tweet

The No Man's Sky Orbital update 4.65 patch notes are as follows:

Bug Fixes

The weapon upgrade shop on the space station is now easier to interact with.

Fixed an issue which could cause damage to your ship when firing some ship weapons.

Fixed an issue that prevented frigate fleet expeditions from redeeming monetary rewards in currencies other than Units.

Fixed an issue that could cause some player bases to fail to upload.

Fixed an issue that could cause player ships to dock incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the trade surge data to track revenue rather than profit.

Fixed a number of issues with loading player customisation data.

Fixed an issue that caused some Multi-Tools to appear too large in the terminal aboard the Space Station.

Fixed a rare blocker in A Trace of Metal related to gathering components from Specialist Polo.

Fixed a rare blocker that could affect the base specialist missions.

Fixed a number of Space Anomaly mission problems that could occur when going through the centre of the galaxy.

Also Read: 5 No Man's Sky features you may have missed in the Orbital update

Fixed a blocker in the Nexus mission to deliver pearls.

Improved the display of language names in the Options menu.

Fixed a number of potential text issues in the Nexus construction missions.

Improved the names of fleet expeditions in the galaxy map.

Fixed a number of text issues in fleet intervention missions.

Fixed some minor text issues in conversations with the Atlas.

Fixed a number of misleading UI issues when an expedition has expired but the game is still active.

Fixed an issue that caused the holographic preview of living ships in the Starship Outfitting Terminal to be scaled incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the holographic preview of Interceptor ships in the Starship Outfitting Terminal to be missing parts.

Tweaked the appearance of NPC holograms in the Starship Communicator.

Fixed a number of visual issues with NPCs.

Fixed a number of minor visual issues with the Space Station.

Fixed a motion smoothing issue when playing PCVR.

Fixed an issue with flickering graphic artefacts when playing PCVR.

Fixed an input conflict between pulse boost and scroll when using the ship quick menu on PSVR.

Improved stability by optimising memory usage.

Improved game stability on Switch.

Fixed a memory leak related to building textures.

Fixed a rare crash related to destructible props.

Fixed a rare crash when rendering complex scenes.

Fixed a rare crash related to navigation.

Fixed a crash to white screen while teleporting which can occur when discovery data has become corrupted.

Fixed a rare crash related to creature movement.

Fixed a rare crash related to the third person camera.

Fixed a rare crashed related to player weapons.

Also Read: 5 best types of ships in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky players can submit a bug report any time they face issues within the game. The developers have assured that they will "continue to release patches as issues are identified and resolved."