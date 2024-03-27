No Man's Sky Orbital revamps Space Stations, introduces Starship customization, and more

No Man's Sky Orbital continues Hello Games' long tradition of adding much-requested major content with these regular free DLCs. The latest update completely revamps the Space Station design. It also introduces Starship customization, something the community has been requesting for a long time.

While we will discuss the major points of the latest content below, you can also check out the No Man's Sky Orbital update 4.6 patch notes to learn more.

No Man's Sky Orbital is live

Space Station designs have been completely overhauled, with external architectures having "incredible detail" and "bold silhouettes." The interiors are now procedurally generated and differ from one another. Several Space Station merchants have been revamped.

Revamped Space Station interiors (Image via Hello Games)

With No Man's Sky Orbital, you will be able to get discounts from technology vendors in a Space Station depending on your reputation with alien races. The Economy Scanner can also now detect time-limited market surges in nearby star systems in-game.

Starship customization is the star of No Man's Sky Orbital, at least in my view. Players can now use the Starship Fabricator to "design and construct a completely custom ship" with the help of salvaged parts.

Starship customization is here (Image via Hello Games)

The latter can be found by disassembling starships at the Starship Outfitting station. The components gathered then can be used to make a custom Starship. With this update, ships that are naturally hunted will have the Authenticated Starship seal. These will have a bonus price when traded.

Crew from frigates engaged in fleet missions can now reach out for your input on "crew management, strange space phenomena, risky exploration ventures, and more." You can even warp yourself to their system to help them out.

Various other tweaks and changes have also been implemented in the latest update, which you can learn about from the patch notes. For now, we will dive into the game to experience everything new that has arrived.

