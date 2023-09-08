No Man's Sky patch 4.44 official notes: Sentinel capital ships with shield generators, multiplayer syncing issues fixed, and more

With No Man's Sky patch 4.44, Hello Games has provided even more fixes and tweaks to improve the player experience in-game. The latest update addresses a variety of issues that travelers have complained about ever since the debut of the last major expansion, Echoes, including several related to Sentinel capital ships.

Patch 4.44 added shield generators to Sentinel capital ships, alongside improving VFS for its weapons and fixing its multiplayer syncing issues. The latest update also introduces new pirate freighter warp effects.

Proceed to read the entire patch notes for update 4.44 in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky 4.44 official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for update 4.44 in No Man's Sky Echoes are as follows:

Bug fixes

Sentinel capital ships are now equipped with shield generators that must be destroyed before their hull can be damaged.

Improved the VFX for Sentinel capital ship weapons.

Fixed a number of multiplayer syncing issues with Sentinel capital ships.

Fixed an issue that prevented the warp-out effects from correctly playing on the Pirate Dreadnought.

Added new pirate freighter warp effects.

Fixed some minor collision issues on the pirate freighter.

Fixed an issue causing some low priority missions to appear on the galaxy map.

Fixed an issue causing pirate titles to not unlock.

Fixed an issue that could cause the the organic frigate quests not to work as expected in multiplayer.

Salvaging the Atlantid Multitool now awards Void Motes.

Fixed an issue that prevented barrel rolling during warp.

Fixed some untranslated pirate name in empty systems.

Fixed an issue that caused Vy’keen pirates to act as if they were Gek in very specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused Autophage missions to repair lost heads to become blocked if the head in question had already been repaired.

Fixed an issue that could cause floating drone heads to be loaded as freighter workers in place of Korvax entities when warping your freighter to an empty system.

Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in the Voyager’s Expedition milestone to find a creature with corrosive blood.

When crafting items, players are now alerted if they have the right ingredients but those items are in an inaccessible inventory.

Fixed an issue that could cause Autophage staff assembly to choose an incorrect seed for subsequent creations after cancelling out of the preview of the assembled staff.

Fixed an issue that could cause the players to do damage to themselves when using the multitool.

Fixed a performance regression related to mesh rendering.

Fixed a hang related to loading missions.

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when loading a save on Xbox.

Fixed a crashed related to the HUD.

Fixed a crash related to procedural textures.

Fixed a crash related to loading player bases.

Fixed a crash related to the shop interface.

Fixed a crash related to the aerial scan camera.

Fixed a number of crashes related to memory management.

Fixed an Xbox-specific hang.

As always, No Man's Sky players can continue reporting any bugs or issues they find while traveling in-game by submitting a feedback report. The developers at Hello Games have assured the community that they are constantly identifying and patching issues with future updates in mind.

Expand Tweet

No Man's Sky Voyager Expedition is currently live for players to jump into and complete.