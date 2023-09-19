No Man's Sky patch 4.45 official notes: Resolved bugs, crashes, and other issues

No Man's Sky's latest patch update deals with a plethora of bugs, errors, and other issues that have plagued the player experience in-game post the Echoes content release. Patch 4.45 is currently live on Steam and will soon appear on other platforms too. Hello Games has consistently provided one update after another to address such issues, ensuring users have a positive experience while playing the game.

Read on to find the full patch notes for update 4.45 in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky update 4.45 official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for No Man's Sky update 4.45 are as follows:

Bug fixes

Fixed a very rare issue that caused the A Leap in the Dark mission to fail to advance after opening the portal.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the Artemis path from correctly starting up after converting a save from Expedition mode.

Fixed a rare issue where the story catalog for Under a Rebel Star would not display the final entry.

The rewards given by the Autophage when practising language skills have been improved.

Fixed an issue that caused some Autophage text to fail to display correctly in the story catalog.

Expanded the list of completed objectives shown in the mission log.

Fixed an issue that could cause some missions to direct players to the Station Core while in an abandoned system where no station core is present.

Fixed an issue in They Who Returned where, after resetting the mission, the Autophage at the initial harmonic camp could give the wrong dialogue, blocking mission process. Players already affected by this issue may need to reset the mission again in order to proceed.

Fixed an issue that could cause missions to send players to crash sites that do not have a ship.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to destroy cargo pods and turrets on their own freighters.

The Outlaw faction milestone for killing traders has been replaced with a milestone for raiding freighters.

The behavior of small AI fighters around large vessels has been improved.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to destroy salvageable scrap while their inventory was full and thus not receive the scrap.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause players to slowly run out of oxygen and die despite being on a planet surface.

Fixed an issue which caused the ship inventory to be out of range.

Fixed an issue that was preventing all creatures from pooping.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect multitools to be available at Sentinel Pillars.

Fixed an issue that could cause player capes to behave erratically while placing base parts.

Fixed a rare issue that could allow the player to fall through the floor upon loading.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through the floor when using a very specific freighter base part.

Fixed an issue that could cause all players in the system to lose standing when another player destroyed civilian freighters.

Fixed an issue that prevented usage of the gyro options page on the Switch under specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong icons to be used for the Returner’s Drape and Wanderer’s Cloak.

Added new Dreadnaught warp effect.

Introduced a performance optimization, for instance, rendering.

Introduced a slight optimization to light rendering.

Fixed a rendering issue that could cause a brief visual glitch.

Fixed an issue that could cause visual glitches in some particle effects.

Fixed a visual issue with particles when using HDR.

Introduced an optimization to sky and star rendering.

Improved the visual quality of star rendering.

Fixed an Xbox-only rendering corruption issue.

FSR2 visuals on Nintendo Switch have been further refined and improved.

Introduced a number of rendering optimizations for Nintendo Switch.

Introduced a number of texture optimizations and improvements for Nintendo Switch.

Introduced a significant memory optimization for Switch.

Fixed a crash related to procedural texture generation.

Fixed a memory-related crash that could occur when returning to the mode or save select screen during a storm.

Fixed a number of crashes related to memory management.

Fixed a graphics memory-related crash on the PC.

Fixed a crash that could affect PC users with specific AMD video cards.

Fixed a PC-only crash that could occur when playing No Man’s Sky at the same time as other applications are using video memory.

No Man's Sky players can report any issue or errors they face during their playthrough to the developers by submitting a bug report.