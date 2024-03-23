"NPC can use Pals?": Palworld player encounters a unique PvE interaction

The vast expanses of Palworld’s Palpagos Island are filled with surprises. There is almost always something new awaiting you at every turn. Whether you like to catch rare Pals or traverse and absorb the game's atmospheric serenity, there is something for everyone to indulge in.

Amidst all your glorious Palworld adventures, you might come across weird and sometimes unique events that can leave you in awe. There are a lot of mechanics that the game does not tell you directly, and some of them involve the countless NPCs on Palpagos Island.

One such unique interaction was captured by Reddit user u/New-Arm-. They posted a video of their gameplay in the r/Palworld subreddit, saying:

“NPC can use pals? I am not using mods”

In the video posted by Reddit user u/New-Arm-, we can see them mounted on their Fengelope as they turn around to reveal a level 10 Syndicate Thug NPC with their level 10 Leezpunk.

In the video, both enemies were targeting their attacks at u/New-Arm-, so they took at Leezpunk first, as Pals can tend to be more devastating than human NPCs. As soon as Leezpunk got knocked out, the Syndicate Thug NPC called it back into its Sphere. It is not normal for Palworld NPCs to be using Pals to fight against players. So, this interaction shocked our original poster.

You can quickly point out that they must have been playing on a modded version of Palworld, but that does not seem to be the case. Palworld mods can add many features that make the game feel otherworldly. From appearance mods that alter Pal designs to breeding hacks that give you perfect Pals, the possibilities are endless.

However, Redditor u/New-Arm- claims that they are not running a modded version of this game, and this interaction was a first for them. We can see a lot of other players seconding their statement in the comments:

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

One player, u/CookieMisha, commented that this was a special spawn event where Syndicate Thug NPCs use Pals to fight against real players. The original poster was amazed by this revelation and said that they had never witnessed this before.

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

If you want to catch these Pals, you can. You have to be careful not to get taken out by their tamer. However, unlike the Tower Bosses, you cannot catch the human along with the Pal. So, although these NPCs act as a duo, they are two independent entities that behave as a team.

How often do Palworld NPCs use Pals to fight against real players?

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Judging from the comment section of this Reddit post, it is safe to say that many players have faced similar scenarios. Players like u/EtisVx, u/cman674, and a few others said that they have often come across these duos where a human NPC makes a Pal fight against them.

Comment byu/New-Arm- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

There have been instances where people have captured rare Pals at a very early level, just as u/Memelordo_OwO got their first Incineram.

This Palworld mechanic can be best observed when attacking a Black Market Merchant. This NPC will call out their Hellzephyr as soon as you attack them. So, if you want to find an NPC that uses a Pal to attack you but can’t find one in the wild, you can try this out with a Black Market Merchant.