With hundreds of mods flooding the market, finding the best Palworld mod can be a tough task. It would take ages to test out every mod available for the game right now, and with some of them bearing the potential to break your game, it is not advisable to install everything available on NexusMods.

Mods are a great way to enhance your Palworld gameplay experience. Whether you want to unlock your entire map without exploring every corner or want more Pals working at your base, we have curated a list of the best Palworld mods that will help you enjoy the game more than it already is.

Disclaimer: All mods must be downloaded at the reader's discretion.

10 best Palworld mods that will help you enjoy the game more

1) Increase Base Amount and Pals

Palbox (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is one of the best Palworlds mods as it allows you to deploy not only more worker Pals at your base but also more bases on the map. It can be frustrating to find a sweet location for a base but not be able to build due to the game’s limitation on the number of bases you can build.

So, this mod bypasses that limitation entirely, as you can build unlimited bases after installing this mod. Having more workers at your base can also be amazing as you will have more pairs of hands helping you with all the tasks.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/55

2) Carry Weight Increase

Carrying capacity is a big limiting factor (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

As the name suggests, this mod removes the weight restriction and is one of the best Palworld mods to improve your quality of life in the game.

You will often get encumbered if you carry items that weigh beyond a certain limit. For instance, if you break a technology at your base, all the items needed to build it will be sent to your inventory. However, if you have items in your inventory already, there’s a chance that you shoot over the limit.

This mod will help you get rid of that limitation. So, if you have a higher weight capacity, you can carry more items while playing.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/11

3) Map Unlocker

The full map of Palpagos Island (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you are new to the game, this mod will be very helpful. This is one of the best Palworld mods, as it unlocks the entire map at once, helping you get an idea of what you can find and where to look for it. Being new to the game means you won’t know where to go, and you might end up in a section of the map that will get you killed very easily.

Getting this mod will make life a lot easier for you. You can also chalk out longer adventure routes once the entire map is open in front of you.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/16

4) Always Fast Travel

Fast Travel waypoints (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

The mod's name is pretty self-explanatory. This is one of the best Palworld mods, and it lets you teleport anywhere you want within the map. Usually, you can only teleport using the Fast Travel waypoints scattered throughout the map. Using this mod removes that regulation. You can click anywhere on the map, and you will get the option to teleport to that place.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/96

5) Pal Info

Pal information is handy (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is one of the best Palworld mods, as it doesn’t leave you scrambling through Palworld websites that have a database of Pals. Using this mod, you can learn everything about a Pal – HP, stats, traits, gender, and more. So, it can be handy, especially when you want to catch a new one while exploring.

You can get this mode here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/178

6) No Grappling Gun Cooldown

Grappling Gun (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Using the Grappling Gun is a lot of fun, but it would be much more enjoyable if there were no cooldowns on this amazing Palworld technology. You could swing around like Spiderman if there were no cooldowns on the Grappling Gun.

With the help of the No Cooldown mod, you can remove this limiting factor and unleash your inner Peter Parker.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/195

7) Remove Flying Stamina Cost

No flying stamina bar (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Remove Flying Stamina Cost is among the best Palworld mods, and it will remove the stamina bar from your flying mount. This means you can fly around the map for as long as you want without exhausting your flying mount in Palworld. This can be very handy if you are trying to scout the vast expanses of Palpagos Island in search of a new base location or a new resource-farming location.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/13

8) Less Restrictive Building

Building in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is one of the best Palworld mods for all the builders out there. With the help of this mod, you can place building items close to other objects. By default, the game will restrict you from building structures too close to pre-existing objects. The Less Restrictive Building reduces that restriction, allowing your creativity to work wonders.

If you want to improve your builds, consider reading our best Palworld building tips.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/98

9) No Food Decay

Food items won't rot (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you struggle with food management and keeping them fresh, this mod is just the thing you need. No Food Decay is one of the best Palworld mods, and it will remove the timer next to all perishable items, thus keeping them fresh indefinitely. This can be handy when you are out on long adventures and must carry a lot of food. You will also eliminate the need for Pals with Cooling Work Suitability.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/89?tab=images

10) Faster Breeding

Breeding Farm (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

As the name suggests, this mod will decrease the time needed to breed Pals in this game. Faster Breeding is one of the best Palworld mods, especially for breeders who like to make new creatures by breeding different Pals.

The default time needed to breed two Pals in this game is 500 seconds. Faster Breeding gives you the following durations to choose from:

1 second

10 seconds

30 seconds

60 seconds

150 seconds

So, if you are keen on getting Pals quickly through breeding, you need to get this mod.

You can get this mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/palworld/mods/198?tab=images