5 best Ice-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Ice-type Pals may seem cold, but once caught, they warm up to players rather quickly. From the cute faces of Chillet and Penking to the mythology-inspired design of Frostallion, Ice-type Pals are some of the strongest creatures on Palpagos. Possessing powerful abilities, these creatures make themselves invaluable in the gallery of every player.

This article will cover the 5 strongest Ice-type Pals, their locations, attacks, weaknesses, and Partner Skills.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 best Ice-type Pals players can catch in Palworld

1) Cryolinx

Cryolinx is a fast climber and can scale mountains quickly due to its large arms and strong claws. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ice

Ice Location: Can be found near Pristine Snow Field

Can be found near Pristine Snow Field Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 2) and Cooling (Level 3)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 2) and Cooling (Level 3) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Dragon Hunter

Cryolinx is a spikey Ice-type Pal that possesses a blue color palette and elongated arms. Combined with its two-legged body, this distinct characteristic gives it a very comical look. This creature is known to use its long arms to climb very steep mountains, where its hard claws come in handy. However, as a subversion, it gets stranded in high places. This is because its short legs aren't ideal for descending mountains.

This sharp and formidable foe boasts several strong attacks in its arsenal, such as Stone Cannon, Icicle Cutter, and Iceberg. Cryolinx's Partner Skill allows players to get more drops after defeating Dragon-type Pals.

2) Chillet

When tired, Chillets like to turn into sort of a sushi roll and lie down. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ice/Dragon

Ice/Dragon Location: Can be found on the northeast part of Rayne Syndicate Tower

Can be found on the northeast part of Rayne Syndicate Tower Work Suitability: Can be used for Gathering (Level 1) and Cooling (Level 1)

Can be used for Gathering (Level 1) and Cooling (Level 1) Weakness: Fire/Ice

Fire/Ice Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel

This adorable creature's offensive capabilities are often misunderstood. Rabbit-like ears, a bubbly personality, and big expressive eyes make it look harmless, but do not be fooled. Chillets are extremely fast and strong by nature. They were often used to produce butter from domesticated milk, thanks to their ability to spin at extremely high speeds.

As mentioned above, Chillets are Ice-type Pals with notably powerful attacks. These adorable and cuddly Pals excel in their offensive abilities, which include Ice Missile, Icicle Cutter, and Cryst Breath. When mounted, Chillet's Partner Skill allows players to do Dragon-type damage.

3) Penking

Penking has a funny habit of strutting about to grab the attention of onlookers. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ice/Water

Ice/Water Location: Can be found in No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary on the southeast side of Palpagos

Can be found in No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary on the southeast side of Palpagos Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Watering (Level 2), Mining (Level 2), and Cooling (Level 2)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Watering (Level 2), Mining (Level 2), and Cooling (Level 2) Weakness: Fire/Electric

Fire/Electric Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

Penking is a fascinating creature that resembles an Emperor Penguin. Donning a royal cloak, a feathered hat, and a white beaded collar, this beast commands the attention of onlookers with its strut. Sporting some aggressive attacks in its arsenal, Penking is a great choice for players looking to collect the strongest Ice-type Pals.

This penguin look-alike monster can use attacks like Iceberg, Aqua Gun, and Emeperor Slide. Penking's Partner Skill allows players to get more drops after defeating Fire-type Pals.

4) Sibelyx

When it rains, Foxparks can be found sheltering under the hats of Sibelyxs. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ice

Ice Location: Can be found on the western shores of Pristine Snow Field

Can be found on the western shores of Pristine Snow Field Work Suitability: Can be used for Medicine Production (Level 2), Cooling (Level 2), and Farming (Level 1)

Can be used for Medicine Production (Level 2), Cooling (Level 2), and Farming (Level 1) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Silk Maker

Sibelyx looks like a blend of a bowling pin, an owl, and a rabbit with a comically large hat. Having a color palette of blue and white, this enchanting beast sets itself apart due to its unique appearance. This Ice-type Pal likes the rain and often wanders around during rain showers.

Sibelyx has some strong attacks in its inventory, including Cryst Breath, Icicle Cutter, and Blizzard Spike. Sibelyx's Partner Skill attacks a targeted enemy with a Blizzard Spike move. During ranch activities, this creature can sometimes produce High-Quality Cloth.

5) Frostallion

This Ice-type Pal is a formidable foe and holds the title "Guardian deity of Palpagos Island". (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ice

Ice Location: Can be found on the northern part of Pristine Snow Field

Can be found on the northern part of Pristine Snow Field Work Suitability: Can be used for Cooling (Level 4)

Can be used for Cooling (Level 4) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Ice Steed

This Ice-type Pal closely resembles a pegasus due to its horse-like body and large wings on its sides. Sporting a dark blue mane and an aggressive nature, this beast is dubbed Winter Caller, the Guardian deity of Palpagos Island. It's known to have soared high into the skies during calamities of the past and protected Palpagos by sealing it in eternal winter.

Its Noct variant is the best Pal for Gathering in Palworld by virtue of being the only one possessing Gathering (Level 4). Boasting commanding strong attacks like Blizzard Spike, Cryst Breath, and Crystal Wing, Frostallion is an Ice-type Pal that dominates the battlefield. When mounted, Frostallion's Partner Skill allows players to do Ice-type damage.