When picking pals for gathering in Palworld, you want to make sure of a few things. You want them to have the all-important “Gathering” skill to some degree or another. However, more important than that, you want to make sure that they won’t get distracted. The AI of this survival MMO can be frustrating, and your pals might wander off and do something else, depending on what their skillset offers.

There are plenty of great options, some of which appear in the game much earlier than others. We’re going to highlight a few excellent picks when it comes to the best pals for gathering in Palworld. If you’re going to put them to work, you may as well put the best ones out there.

Recommendations for the best pals for gathering in Palworld

Verdash might be a boss, but they're also a great gatherer (Image via Pocketpair)

Frostallion Noct

Tanzee

Petallia

Verdash

Jetragon

When it comes to the best pals for gathering in Palworld, there’s one undisputed king: Frostallion Noct. What makes this powerful beast so great at the task? It is the only pal available with Gathering 4, and it has no Work specialties that will distract it from its task. That makes it the ideal Pal if you want someone to work away and farm items for you.

Verdash is another amazing pick, with its Gathering 3. It does have other jobs, like Handiwork, Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting. There’s always a chance it could wander off to do something else, but it will at least be useful when you’re building bases in Palworld.

That said, you aren’t going to be able to start with one of the best pals for gathering in Palworld. You’re going to want Pals like Tanzee around. That cute little monkey is arguably the best starting pal for this task. It also has Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, and Transporting, making it an amazing all-rounder. While it only has Gathering 1, it’s a perfect start.

Another boss, Petallia, is a great gathering option (Image via Pocketpair)

Petallia is another great early-game pal. Found near the starting zone, it has Level 3 Planting, Level 2 Handiwork, Level 1 Transportation, and it has Medicine Production. You might even find these before you wind up with a Tanzee.

There are other low-level pals for Gathering in the game that you can consider as well. They are found throughout the game and vary in their usefulness. If you want pals that only gather, you have Nitewing and Galeclaw. If you want more rounded options, Robinquill, Elizabee, and Tombat are also solid choices.

Palworld brings a whole new experience for fans of survival MMOs - including the ability to play as popular Pokemon characters, thanks to modders.