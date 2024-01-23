How many Palworld bases can you have?

Bases in Palworld are an interesting, important feature. You need them if you want to craft or farm important items like Pal Spheres. However, there’s a difference between main bases and secondary bases. As this is a vast world with plenty of things to see and do in it, you won’t want to shackle yourself down to one base. Other locations on the map will have other uses, whether solely to farm ore or to set up a ranch to farm items.

As you explore this vast MMO, also known as Pokemon with guns, you’ll want to have several bases in Palworld. As you build up your army of Pals, you’ll need to farm more resources and have more outposts across the land. Here’s what you need to know about that.

When it comes to bases in Palworld, you’re definitely going to want more than one

You can have three bases in Palworld in total, but it will take time. (Image via Pocketpair)

Ultimately, you can have up to three bases in Palworld - but it’s a bit more complex than that. When you begin this intense survival game, you can build one base - so you want it to count. However, as your Palbox levels up, you can build two more bases a little further down the line.

The Palbox is one of the most important functions in the game. It’s one of the main ways you trade or summon Pals in Palworld, and it is the primary part of your base. As you play through this game, you’ll have requirements at your Palbox, which tell you how to level up the base. A base is determined by having a Palbox at it, so the ability to make other copies of that item is important.

When you hit Palbox level 10, you can make a second base somewhere in the world. Then, when you hit Palbox level 15, you can put down the third, final base. This number could change somewhere in the future, but for now, this is the number of bases you can have.

Anywhere can be a base, as long as you don't mind not having a Palbox. (Image via Pocketpair)

While you can only have three bases, you aren’t restricted on what you can build in the world - other than Palboxes. That means you can have minor bases scattered across the map. You can set up a ranch somewhere. For example, if you want to farm easy Pal Spheres - this is important to level up faster in Palworld.

Technically, you can build massive bases anywhere in the game, but without a Palbox in it, it won’t be recognized as a “base”. That means you aren’t really restricted when it comes to building structures. But if you want the primary functions of a major outpost, you’re gonna have three of them total. Place them in places that count.

Palworld is such a fascinating survival MMO. While it’s courted controversy, you can already do so many incredible things, such as mod it to feature Game Freak’s popular Pokemon franchise.