You can get instant access to Soulframe Preludes this weekend

Leading up to the Soulframe Devstream 8 panel on TennoCon 2025, Digital Extremes has made access to the game instant for this weekend. Soulframe is currently in Preludes 10, an early Alpha build. Usually, obtaining access to the game is invitational; you'd need to register a unique title with your character and then play the waiting game till Digital Extremes sends you a code.

Not for this weekend, though. Everyone who signs up between now and 20th July, 11:59 pm ET, will have instant permanent access to Soulframe. Additionally, if you've ever signed up for it and registered an Envoy title in the past, you now have access to the game too.

How to sign up and download Soulframe

The account page will indicate whether Preludes Access is Enabled (Image via Digital Extremes)

Soulframe is currently not on Steam or EGS or any other platform. Instead, you have to download it through its standalone launcher. Go to the signup webpage, and then fill up with an email ID, password, and your unique Envoy title.

Afterwards, a mail will be sent to you on the registered mail ID. Click the confirmation link in that to verify it, and that's it - you now have access to Soulframe for this account! Click on "Download" from the top bar to get the game client, and then you can play it forever.

What to expect from Soulframe in Preludes 10

Soulframe has come a long way from its rough-around-the-edges janky combat we saw in TennoCon 2024. Some of the jank remains: there's still a little sliding when dodge-rolling, and some minor hiccups like that. But overall, after playing Soulframe for about 50 hours in the recent patches, I can confirm that the core combat is functional and enjoyable.

In terms of content, there's dozens of weapons and armor sets to craft, and five main cinematic quests to complete. Beyond that, the map of Midrath is quite big, but can often feel empty. After climbing a tower for minutes, you'll find that there's nothing at the top - even though it feels like there should be.

That being said, here's the grindable post-story content you can do if you get into Soulframe right now:

Two dungeon types: Undercity and the Glades

Crypts of the Circade, key-gated dungeons that are basically the closest you get to 'endgame' content right now

Mendicant King world boss, dropping an unique armor set

Three Factions you can join and level up to the top ranks

Furthermore, much like Warframe, all unique weapons and Pacts you rank up also increases your player level.

Note that the gates will not be open forever. After this weekend, Soulframe Preludes access will again become queue-based for those who sign up in the future. Anyhow, even if you don't want to play it, but interested in the unique Alca's Eye trinket when the game launches for good, now's the chance to get your account in.

Here's some started guides to help you in the journey:

