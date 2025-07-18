Soulframe stats explained: Virtues, defenses, and damage

Broadly speaking, three stats in Soulframe matter for your gameplay: Virtues, defenses, and, of course, your damage. Damage and defenses might be somewhat self-explanatory, but Virtues are a bit deeper than the usual strength-dex-int trifecta you'd expect them to represent. Whether you're a complete beginner or you've been playing Soulframe for a while - if you're not sure what Virtue to put points in, this guide is for you.

Before we proceed, note that the data here is based on the current Soulframe version (Preludes 10). This is far from a public early-access build, let alone the complete form of the game, so some of the dynamics of these stats may change in the future.

How to see and change your stats in Soulframe

To view your character stats in Soulframe (Virtues and defenses), you have to go to your Nightfold (press Tab), walk into the tent, and then go to the bookshelf at the back by the weapons rack.

If you're coming from Warframe, this is basically the same as the Arsenal from that game. Here you can change your gear and Pact, and reallocate Virtues and perk points.

Here's a breakdown of everything on this screen.

At the very top left, you can see a number that denotes your player level, and progress to the next level. You earn levels by levelling up different Pacts and weapons.

Next to it, the grey notch represents the premium currency, whereas the gold one is Dracs, the regular currency in Soulframe.

To the extreme right, you can see your defenses, and total defense score.

The selectable options then go to different selections: armor slots, weapons, pact, totem, and so on.

You have three armor slots: head, chestpiece, and leggings. Each contributes their own defense stats.

The totem is a trinket that just grants Virtue points at the time being. In the beginning, you'll have a totem aligned with your starting Pact in Soulframe.

The Pact option lets you upgrade (select perks) on your Pact, or switch to another Pact.

As for weapons, you can have at most one regular weapon, and one sidearm (knives and flyblades).

Combat Arts at the moment gives you access to weapon type-specific perk trees that progress over time.

Finally, Virtues let you freely distribute your available Virtue points to three available options.

What do Virtues do in Soulframe?

Virtues do a lot of things under the hood (Image via Digital Extremes)

Virtues in Soulframe have mainly three functions. Firstly, weapons have specific Virtue Attunements, meaning that their damage scales with points in that Virtue. In some cases, weapons will also have a minimum Virtue requirement (e.g. Grinn has a 10 Courage requirement).

Secondly, Virtues modify your abilities in some cases:

Courage tends to add Ability Strength to your Pact Abilities.

Spirit tends to add Ability Duration to your Pact Abilities.

Grace tends to add Ability Range to your Pact Abilities.

We say 'tends to' because this factor is not universal; in many cases, it won't apply to specific abilities in the way you'd expect. As the game gains a more fleshed-out ability system and revised Pacts, the system will likely be a bit more transparent and intuitive.

Finally, all Virtues contribute towards your maximum Health, each point adding +10. In other words, you will have the same max Health with a 20-2-2 split between Courage, Spirit, and Grace as you'll have with a 2-20-2 split.

How to get more Virtue points?

The base amount of Virtues you have is 1 in Courage, Spirit, and Grace each. Then, another big stat bump is decided by your equipped Pact, which will always be oriented towards one specific Virtue. On top of this, Virtues are increased by:

Totems

Motes equipped on your Pact

Virtues added by Pact's perk tree

Additional Virtue points are unlocked with each new player level

Certain Abilities will also add temporary points towards a specific Virtue as an active effect.

How is defense and damage calculated in Soulframe?

Damage is Soulframe is somewhat simple to figure out as of Preludes 10. Hover over your weapon to see your regular and heavy attack damage. On the weapon card, the sum of base damage and additional scaling from Attunement will determine your outgoing damage.

However, note that specific enemies can have some defenses that will mitigate the damage in practice.

Defense, meanwhile, is broken down into three stats:

Physical defense is how much protection you have from regular weapon swings and arrow hits.

Magical defense protects against an array of AoE abilities from Ode'n casters, cannon fire from Bisculums, and all sorts of elemental damage (right now there's only Fire and Lightning).

Stability, roughly speaking, determines how much damage you can withstand till you're fully staggered. Stagger accumulation is indicated by a white bar under your health pool in action.

That's all about the basic player stats in Soulframe as of Preludes 10. As mentioned earlier, a lot of how it works can change in the future. Up till recently, for example, worn body armor did not grant Defense stats. We'll keep this article up to date as new versions of the game change these mechanics, so you can check back anytime to find out how it all works in the latest iteration.

