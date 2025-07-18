Soulframe: The Torment Stag puzzle solution

After completing The Last Pensive, Soulframe players will go on the quest The Torment Stag, which features a vexing puzzle. It’s a lengthy quest involving a great deal of combat, and this puzzle will unlock two more fights; boss fights, in particular. This is certainly a quest that tests how well you know the combat mechanics; being skilled at parrying will serve you well throughout the quest.

It won’t do you a lick of good for The Torment Stag puzzle in Soulframe, though. This comes down to how well you can read the room, so to speak. There are clues in the next to last room, and success means the doorway will open, and you can pass through. If you’re stumped, we’re here to help.

How to easily complete The Torment Stag puzzle in Soulframe

When you get to The Torment Stag puzzle in Soulframe, you’ll be in a room with a locked doorway, and four stags. You need to rotate them, using the interaction button, to the appropriate directions. If you use your vision button, you can see some clues and hints, from paintings on the walls.

Just rotate them the way we've stated, and this puzzle will be done in a snap (Image via Digital Extremes)

The screenshot above shows the directions the Stags need to be facing when we did the puzzle, if you want to move on beyond The Torment Stag puzzle in Soulframe. All four start facing the door, and you need to point them in the directions that they are on the walls. The two closest to the door should be facing each other, and the ones in the back row should be facing the left. That means you need to rotate them the following number of times:

1st Stag (Top left): 1 rotation

2nd Stag (Top right): 3 rotations

3rd Stag (Bottom left): 3 rotations

4th Stag (Bottom right): 3 rotations

However, the puzzle can be different than what we experienced. Make sure you check the walls near each of the stags. The direction the stag in the painting is facing, that's the direction the statue needs to face.

That should be all you need to do, and after a few moments, the door will open wide for you. This will lead to a pair of boss fights that could be challenging, depending on your stats, and how well you can parry melee attacks. Being able to parry allows you to get a few free hits in, and prevents you from taking damage from those strikes.

