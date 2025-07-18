Soulframe: The Last Pensive quest guide

The Last Pensive is one of the earliest Soulframe quests, and it lets players get into both exploration and combat. Brief but important, it teaches players a few things about the free-to-play title from Digital Extremes. After washing up on a strange shore, the player will be sent to do a little exploring, in the first quest, Rise, Envoy. There are a few ways to get into the area where this quest takes place, but only one way to finish it.
If you’re diving into Soulframe for the first time, you won’t spend more than a few minutes before you’re on The Last Pensive in Soulframe. If you’re confused on where to go and how to complete it, we’ve got you covered.
How to complete The Last Pensive quest in Soulframe
Steps to complete The Last Pensive
- Find He who haunts the Pensive Tower
- Where lies the spectre’s quill?
- Return the quill to its inkwell
- Join with Ancestor Orlick
After completing Rise, Envoy, you will be able to start The Last Pensive in Soulframe. Just press the “G” button to have your quest marker guide you. Before long, it will lead you to a tall tower, with several enemies in it. Take them out one at a time, but be wary of the caster, it has a pretty wide shot.
You can either go up the steps outside of the tower and go in, or you can just jump through the window. I went through the window, and up the stairs inside, you’ll see a door you can open. Do so, and you’ll have an interaction with Orlick. He needs his quill, so it’s up to you to find it.
You can use the quest marker, and it will lead you outside. Just head to the point on the map below, and you’ll see exactly where you’ll need to go. Waiting at this gravesite is a pair of melee enemies. Take out the smaller one first, but be careful; the larger one hits incredibly hard. Its swings are slow, but when it’s weak it will use a slam attack that causes a shockwave.
Defeat these, and interact with the grave to claim the quill. Return the quill to its inkwell in the tower, to get another cutscene. Technically, this ends the quest, but head to your Nighthold, and walk to the blue glowing dot on the screen. It will open up Orlick’s hold for you. When you try to leave the Nighthold, you’ll also get a new cutscene, which begins The Torment Stag quest.
