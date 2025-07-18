Soulframe: How to unlock crafting (The Steelsinger quest)

Soulframe’s The Steelsinger quest unlocks crafting, and while you can complete this quest anytime, we recommend doing a few other quests first, such as The Last Pensive, and The Torment Stag. There are going to be quite a few enemy packs, and even an ambush, so you want to be strong, or at least confident in your ability to enter into combat. It’s also quite off the beaten path from where you start.

Interestingly enough, you’ll be picking up plenty of crafting materials, and gear that you can mend and craft through exploring the various nooks and crannies of the map. You may have several recipes that can be crafted, once your bond with the smith is high enough. Here’s how to unlock crafting in Soulframe, via The Steelsinger quest.

How to complete the Steelsinger quest and unlock crafting in Soulframe

Technically, there are no prerequisites for The Steelsinger quest, and thus, to unlock Soulframe’s crafting system. However, you might want to spend a little time doing the other main story quests before you tackle this. Whenever you’re ready, head to the location on the map below.

This quest is basically in the center of the map, in a vale of the mountains. It won't be hard to find, but there are enemies right away (Image via Digital Extremes)

The area is surrounded by mountains, and you’ll see quite a few enemy soldiers here, and a large, blue glowing spot on the ground. Take the enemies out at your leisure, be aware that some could be lurking in out of the way places. I found an archer as I was trying to leave, because I didn’t see them when I began killing the other enemies.

Head down to the blue area near you, and you’ll see a huge helmet to pick up. When you grab it (Moonsteel Helm), you will be unable to run, or fight. You can do a dainty little jog, but that’s it. I recommend dropping it, and using your quest guide, so the little bird will point you down the right path.

Pick up this massively heavy helmet, and start walking (Image via Digital Extremes)

You will carry it down an incredibly long path — or at least it feels that way with the speed you can walk — and will pass by a respawn point. Take the time to visit it, and hear its haunting words, speaking of their inadequacy.

Along the path there will be at least one enemy ambush, but the rest of the enemies should be easily seen. Keep following the quest marker, and you’ll eventually get to a battered building. Inside of it, you’ll find a forge. Set the Moonsteel Helm there, and you will complete Soulframe’s The Steelsinger quest, and thus, unlock crafting.

It's gonna take some exploring and grinding to get enough materials, but the equipment is worth it (Image via Digital Extremes)

When you head back into the Nighthold, open up the crafting station by walking to it. As you build your bond with Tuvalkane, you will gain access to more and more recipes to craft. You will also need a variety of resources as well, so don’t expect to start crafting tons of powerful gear right away. It’s definitely going to take time.

You gain bond with Tuvalkane by crafting gear that you haven't made before, so the best advice is to just craft whatever you can once. It's also worth noting that it appears that you gain more bond from weapons, than armor.

