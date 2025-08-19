Odin Valhalla Rising class tier list: All classes ranked

There are a total of four classes in Odin Valhalla Rising, with each having two subclasses you can spec into as you progress. Each class has utility and a role to play in-game, be it PvP or PvE. Depending on your preferred playstyle and role you'd like to assume with the party, you can choose one of the four major classes and one of the subclasses for each.

That said, here's how each Odin Valhalla Rising class ranks on the tier list, and what each has to offer.

All classes ranked in Odin Valhalla Rising

S-Tier: Sorceress

Dark Wizard (Image via Kakao Games)

The Sorceress is perhaps the most powerful class in Odin Valhalla Rising. The reason behind this is that the Sorceress has a lot of damage output, crowd control, and skills that can level an entire mob. The class also has one of the most amazing AOE and long-range spells in-game. With the ability to tackle multiple foes at once, it's a must-have on every team.

Archmage (Image via Kakao Games)

The Sorceress has two subclasses: Dark Wizard and Archmage. The former is focused on Debuffs and Control, while the latter is focused on AOE and Burst Damage. Both of them can be used offensively, but the Archmage will be the better option.

A-Tier: Warrior and Rogue

Defender (Image via Kakao Games)

The Warrior class in Odin Valhalla Rising is your typical melee frontline character. With the ability to rush into the fray and deal with threats head-on, they are formidable in close-quarters combat. They excel at dealing with a single target and focusing their entire being to take it down. They do have access to some AOE abilities, but not nearly enough to serve the role of a true crowd control expert.

Berserker (Image via Kakao Games)

The Warrior has two subclasses: Defender and Berserker. The former is focused on being a Tank and Defense. This comes due to the fact that the character can use a shield. The Berserker, on the other hand, is good at Offense and Control. If you want to charge into the fray without a care in the world, this is the character for you.

Assassin (Image via Kakao Games)

The Rogue class in Odin Valhalla Rising is not your typical playstyle, which is a welcome break from the norm. They offer lethal DPS, specializing in powerful physical attacks, and thrive in PvP combat. They aren't the must buff class out there, but they can hold their own against single targets.

Sniper (Image via Kakao Games)

The Rogue has two subclasses: Assassin and Sniper. The former is good at dealing with a single target and delivering some lethal DPS in a short time. The latter, being the Sniper, excels at delivering constant and consistent physical DPS while boasting high sustain. When paired with a Defender, you'll have no trouble holding the line against mobs.

B-Tier: Priest

Saint (Image via Kakao Games)

The Priest class in Odin Valhalla Rising is perfect for those looking to take on a more supportive role in combat. However, one shouldn't underestimate the power of this class, as they are powerful in their own right.

Paladin (Image via Kakao Games)

The Priest has two subclasses: Saint and Paladin. The former subclass takes on a pure supportive role by being able to perform Healing and Resurrection. They can buff allies and ensure the party stays alive. The Paladin, on the other hand, can not only heal and buff allies, but also serve as a tank if the need arises. This dual role is extremely useful when dealing with mobs.

