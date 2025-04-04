Odin Valhalla Rising release date, pre-registration, crossplay, and other details

Odin Valhalla Rising has quickly become one of the most played MMORPGs. Developed by South Korea's Lionheart Studio, the game features four classes, four unique regions to explore, boss fights, glorious loot, and everything else you can expect from an MMORPG of this caliber.

After finding massive success in South Korea, making $80m in the first month alone, the title is finally ready for its worldwide release and global launch. Here is everything you need to know about it and how to get started with pre-registrations.

Everything you need to know about the Odin Valhalla Rising

When does Odin Valhalla Rising come out?

Odin: Valhalla Rising will release on April 29, 2025 - you can pre-load a day earlier (Image via Kakao Games)

According to official information provided by Lionheart Studio, the game will be launched globally on April 29, 2025. For the time being, the exact time has not been revealed.

Will there be a pre-load for Odin Valhalla Rising?

Yes, there will be pre-download/pre-load for the game. You will be able to do so on April 28, 2025.

However, there is no time mentioned at the moment. Lionheart Studio should provide an update as the launch date draws closer.

How to pre-register for Odin Valhalla Rising

Pre-registrations for the game are live (Image via Kakao Games)

To pre-register for Odin Valhalla Rising, you will have to visit the game's official website. Once there, you will have to select the app store of your choice to get started. Three are listed at the moment:

GooglePlay

App Store

Windows

Once selected, fill in your details, and you will be pre-registered for the game. There are also rewards for pre-registering. This should help you make the most of the game during the early stages by giving you a leg up.

Note: Pre-registration is now live.

Will Odin Valhalla Rising have crossplay on global release?

The game will support crossplay for PC and mobile (Image via Kakao Games)

It cannot be said with certainty if the game will have crossplay on global release. However, based on official information, crossplay does exist for both PC and mobile platforms.

Since the game has already been live for a few years, crossplay will most likely arrive upon global release.

That is about everything you need to know about Odin: Valhalla Rising. To recap, pre-registration has gone live, and you can pre-load the game on April 28, 2025, and play it on April 29, 2025. The official pre-load and release time should be revealed later this month.

